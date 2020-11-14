Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 14 November, 2020, 3:16 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Actress Afsana Mimi made director of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy      
Home Countryside

320 families to get houses in Bogura’s Sonatala

Published : Saturday, 14 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Our Correspondent

BOGURA, Nov 13: At least 320 families of two char areas in Sonatala Upazila of the district are going to get government houses.
Under the programme titled "None will remain houseless", and financed by of Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the housing projects have been initiated, said official sources.
One year back, the earth filling work for the projects, one in Char Chukainagar and one in Char Mohanpur, was completed.  
A total of 1,300 tonnes of food have been allocated for the earth filling.
Under the supervision of the Bangladesh Army 42 barracks in Char Chukainagar and 22 ones in Char Mohanpur will be constructed.
Official sources said, by the time, two sites have been inspected by an army team.
The proposed Ashrayan projects will be built at Tk six crore, including Tk four crores for Chukainagar Ashrayan. The rest Tk two crore is for Char Mohanpur Ashrayan.  
Already, the primary list of the eligible recipients for the houses has been finalised.
Chairman of Tekani Chukainagar Union Parishad Principal Shamsul Haque Mondal said, if these two Ashrayan projects are constructed on the Jamuna Riverbank, the landless families will not have to get drenched in rain.
Upazila Project Implementation Officer Md Ziaur Rahman said, 320 destitute families will get houses in these two Ashrayan projects.
Upazila Nirbahi Officer Sadia Afrin said, none will remain houseless and with this motto, the present government has been working tirelessly.
In this connection, the government has undertaken the Ashrayan projects, she added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BGP picks up nine Bangladeshi fishers
Sajib successful in biofloc fish farming at Raipur
Eight clinics fined on different charges in Naogaon
320 families to get houses in Bogura’s Sonatala
16 held on different charges in 4 dists
Miscreants exhume woman’s body, cut its head
Three found dead in 3 dists
Villagers suffer for 30km earthen roads in Rajshahi


Latest News
Actress Afsana Mimi made director of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy
Afghan forces capture 'mastermind' of Kabul University attack
Trump supporters head to the streets as he pushes false polls claims
Indian holy city lights record number of oil lamps
‘Joy Bangla Youth Award’ set for Nov 17
Girl brutally tortured in Barishal for 'stealing phone'
32 held in 14 cases over torching buses
Driver dies in bus-pickup van collision; 4 injured
Bangladesh, China, 3 S Asian countries to strengthen coordination
Driver dies in collision between vans in Sirajganj
Most Read News
‘Open Account’ transaction under factoring arrangement
BNP to hold rallies protesting 'vote rigging, arrest of activists'
Actor Azizul Hakim put on life support
Police cordon off BNP central office
3 ‘drug dealers’ held in Bogura
US Embassy accepting limited student visas for BD applicants
Six accused of Shahbagh bus arson cases remanded
9 cases filed over torching buses, bringing procession; 15 detained
19 more COVID deaths reported in country
Suspected Yaba trader killed in ‘gunfight’ with BGB
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft