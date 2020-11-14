320 families to get houses in Bogura’s Sonatala

BOGURA, Nov 13: At least 320 families of two char areas in Sonatala Upazila of the district are going to get government houses.

Under the programme titled "None will remain houseless", and financed by of Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the housing projects have been initiated, said official sources.

One year back, the earth filling work for the projects, one in Char Chukainagar and one in Char Mohanpur, was completed.

A total of 1,300 tonnes of food have been allocated for the earth filling.

Under the supervision of the Bangladesh Army 42 barracks in Char Chukainagar and 22 ones in Char Mohanpur will be constructed.

Official sources said, by the time, two sites have been inspected by an army team.

The proposed Ashrayan projects will be built at Tk six crore, including Tk four crores for Chukainagar Ashrayan. The rest Tk two crore is for Char Mohanpur Ashrayan.

Already, the primary list of the eligible recipients for the houses has been finalised.

Chairman of Tekani Chukainagar Union Parishad Principal Shamsul Haque Mondal said, if these two Ashrayan projects are constructed on the Jamuna Riverbank, the landless families will not have to get drenched in rain.

Upazila Project Implementation Officer Md Ziaur Rahman said, 320 destitute families will get houses in these two Ashrayan projects.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Sadia Afrin said, none will remain houseless and with this motto, the present government has been working tirelessly.

In this connection, the government has undertaken the Ashrayan projects, she added.





















