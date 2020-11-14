16 held on different charges in 4 dists

A total of 16 people were arrested on different charges in separate drives in four districts- Kurigram, Bogura, Cox's Bazar and Tangail, in five days.

FULBARI, KURIGRAM: Police, in a drive, arrested five gamblers including an union parishad (UP) member from Fulbari Upazila in the district on Friday morning.

The arrested are UP Member Rafiqul Islam, 42, son of Abul Kashem, Abul Kalam Azad, 40, son of Jamal Uddin, Boni Amin, 27, son of late Jasmat Ali, Golzar Hossen, 42, son of late Haipod Ali, and Haidar Ali, 45. They all are residents of Dharmapur Village in the upazila.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers raided Kashipur Bazaar area in the morning and arrested them while they were gambling.

Police also seized Tk 4,110 in cash and a card set from their possessions.

A case was filed with Fulbari Police Station (PS) in this connection.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the PS Razib Kumar Roy confirmed the matter and said, the arrested were sent to jail.

BOGURA: Police detained seven leaders and activists of Islami Chhatra Shibir from a hostel in Sadar Upazila of the district early Wednesday.

The detainees are: Shahin Alam, 24, Al Galif, 23, Zia Alam, 24, Abdul Kuddus, 25, Mehedi Hasan, 28, Golam Martuza, 27, and Yusuf Ali, 27.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sanatan Chakrabarty said on information that Shibir men were planning to carry out subversive act, police raided the hostel in Maltinagar area of the town and nabbed them with some organisational books, member forms and toll receipts.

The arrested will be produced before a court after filing of a case, the ASP added.

PEKUA, COX'S BAZAR: Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in a drive, arrested three persons along with an LG and cash Tk 10,000 from Pekua Upazila of the district on Tuesday evening.

The arrested are: Kaisar Uddin, 47, son of Abul Kashem of Chiradia Village, Abdur Rahim, 25, son of Joynal Abedin of Shekherkillahghona Village, and Ariful Islam, 35, son of Akhter Ahmed of Purba Bilhasura Village under Sadar Union in the upazila.

DB police sources said, on information, a team raided Pekua Bazaar Union Parishad office area about 7pm and arrested them from a tea stall with the firearm.

After filing of a case under the Arms Act with Pekua PS, the arrested were produced before a district court on Wednesday.

Sub-Inspector of the PS Al Amin confirmed the matter.

TANGAIL: Police arrested a man in Dhaka in a case filed over strangulating a freedom fighter to death in Basail Upazila of the district on Monday.

Arrested Pavel Khan, 25, is the prime accused. He is a resident of Motra Village in the upazila.

Basail police said on information, they arrested Pavel from a house in Dhaka in the evening where he was hiding.

Earlier on October 30, Pavel allegedly strangled freedom fighter Abdul Latif during a local arbitration.

Later, the deceased's son filed a case with Basail PS against 11 people.

Basail PS OC Harunur Rashid said with Pavel, a total of three accused were arrested in this connection.

Pavel was produced before a court in the district and police sought seven days of remand, the OC added.











