Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 14 November, 2020, 3:16 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Actress Afsana Mimi made director of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy      
Home Countryside

16 held on different charges in 4 dists

Published : Saturday, 14 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Our Correspondents

A total of 16 people were arrested on different charges in separate drives in four districts- Kurigram, Bogura, Cox's Bazar and Tangail, in five days.
FULBARI, KURIGRAM: Police, in a drive, arrested five gamblers including an union parishad (UP) member from Fulbari Upazila in the district on Friday morning.
The arrested are UP Member Rafiqul Islam, 42, son of Abul Kashem, Abul Kalam Azad, 40, son of Jamal Uddin, Boni Amin, 27, son of late Jasmat Ali, Golzar Hossen, 42, son of late Haipod Ali, and Haidar Ali, 45. They all are residents of Dharmapur Village in the upazila.
Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers raided Kashipur Bazaar area in the morning and arrested them while they were gambling.
Police also seized Tk 4,110 in cash and a card set from their possessions.
A case was filed with Fulbari Police Station (PS) in this connection.   
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the PS Razib Kumar Roy confirmed the matter and said, the arrested were sent to jail.
BOGURA: Police detained seven leaders and activists of Islami Chhatra Shibir from a hostel in Sadar Upazila of the district early Wednesday.
The detainees are: Shahin Alam, 24, Al Galif, 23, Zia Alam, 24, Abdul Kuddus, 25, Mehedi Hasan, 28, Golam Martuza, 27, and Yusuf Ali, 27.
Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sanatan Chakrabarty said on information that Shibir men were planning to carry out subversive act, police raided the hostel in Maltinagar area of the town and nabbed them with some organisational books, member forms and toll receipts.
The arrested will be produced before a court after filing of a case, the ASP added.
PEKUA, COX'S BAZAR: Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in a drive, arrested three persons along with an LG and cash Tk 10,000 from Pekua Upazila of the district on Tuesday evening.
The arrested are: Kaisar Uddin, 47, son of Abul Kashem of Chiradia Village, Abdur Rahim, 25, son of Joynal Abedin of Shekherkillahghona Village, and Ariful Islam, 35, son of Akhter Ahmed of Purba Bilhasura Village under Sadar Union in the upazila.
DB police sources said, on information, a team raided Pekua Bazaar Union Parishad office area about 7pm and arrested them from a tea stall with the firearm.
After filing of a case under the Arms Act with Pekua PS, the arrested were produced before a district court on Wednesday.
Sub-Inspector of the PS Al Amin confirmed the matter.
TANGAIL: Police arrested a man in Dhaka in a case filed over strangulating a freedom fighter to death in Basail Upazila of the district on Monday.
Arrested Pavel Khan, 25, is the prime accused. He is a resident of Motra Village in the upazila.
Basail police said on information, they arrested Pavel from a house in Dhaka in the evening where he was hiding.
Earlier on October 30, Pavel allegedly strangled freedom fighter Abdul Latif during a local arbitration.
Later, the deceased's son filed a case with Basail PS against 11 people.
Basail PS OC Harunur Rashid said with Pavel, a total of three accused were arrested in this connection.
Pavel was produced before a court in the district and police sought seven days of remand, the OC added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BGP picks up nine Bangladeshi fishers
Sajib successful in biofloc fish farming at Raipur
Eight clinics fined on different charges in Naogaon
320 families to get houses in Bogura’s Sonatala
16 held on different charges in 4 dists
Miscreants exhume woman’s body, cut its head
Three found dead in 3 dists
Villagers suffer for 30km earthen roads in Rajshahi


Latest News
Actress Afsana Mimi made director of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy
Afghan forces capture 'mastermind' of Kabul University attack
Trump supporters head to the streets as he pushes false polls claims
Indian holy city lights record number of oil lamps
‘Joy Bangla Youth Award’ set for Nov 17
Girl brutally tortured in Barishal for 'stealing phone'
32 held in 14 cases over torching buses
Driver dies in bus-pickup van collision; 4 injured
Bangladesh, China, 3 S Asian countries to strengthen coordination
Driver dies in collision between vans in Sirajganj
Most Read News
‘Open Account’ transaction under factoring arrangement
BNP to hold rallies protesting 'vote rigging, arrest of activists'
Actor Azizul Hakim put on life support
Police cordon off BNP central office
3 ‘drug dealers’ held in Bogura
US Embassy accepting limited student visas for BD applicants
Six accused of Shahbagh bus arson cases remanded
9 cases filed over torching buses, bringing procession; 15 detained
19 more COVID deaths reported in country
Suspected Yaba trader killed in ‘gunfight’ with BGB
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft