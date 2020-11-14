Miscreants exhume woman’s body, cut its head

ISHWARDI, PABNA, Nov 13: Miscreants allegedly exhumed an old woman's body from a graveyard and after cutting its head, took it away in Ishwardi Upazila of the district.

Joynagar Central Graveyard Committee Member Abul Bari said the 85-year-old Fazila Khatun, wife of late Abul Hossen Paramnik, died of old age complications on October 31, and was buried in the graveyard on the same day.

On Thursday morning, locals found her beheaded body and informed police.

Police visited the scene and permitted to bury the body of Fazila Khatun again.

Ishwardi Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Sheikh Nasir Uddin said the incident might have happened any time on Wednesday night.

Stern action will be taken after getting written allegation, the OC added.

















