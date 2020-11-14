Video
Saturday, 14 November, 2020
Home Countryside

Three found dead in 3 dists

Published : Saturday, 14 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Our Correspondents

Three persons were found dead in separate incidents in three districts- Sherpur, Natore and Narayanganj, in three days.
NALITABARI, SHERPUR: Police recovered a school teacher's body from Nalitabari Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.
Deceased Nazmul Hasan, 26, was a teacher of a private Shaheen School in Garakanda area of the upazila. He was the son of Samiul Haque of Ruhili Village in Melandaha Upazila of Jamalpur District.
Police and local sources said Nazmul lived in a rented house of Shafiul Alam Khokon in Kacharipara area of Nalitabari Municipality. His students found the door of the house locked from inside while they came to attend tuition class in the morning.
As he was not responding for long, the house owner informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body at noon and sent it to Sherpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Nalitabari Police Station (PS) Officer-in-Charge (OC) Basir Ahmed Badal confirmed the incident.
BARAIGRAM, NATORE: Police recovered a young man's hanging body from the house of a 'kabiraj' in Durgapur Upazila of Rajshahi on Wednesday afternoon.
Deceased Swapan, 22, was the son of Shafiqul Islam of Dasgram Village in Baraigram Upazila of Natore.
Kabiraj Nasir Ali said Swapan came to his house in Hat Kanpara Bajukhalshi Village on November 7 for receiving treatment for sexual disease. Since then he had been living here.
However, Nasir Ali found the hanging body of Swapan in a room of the house about 4pm and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.
The deceased's relatives said Nasir Ali took a large amount of money from Swapan in the name of treatment.
Seeking anonymity, Nasir Ali's neighbours said, Swapan might have been killed and later, hanged from the ceiling.
Durgapur PS OC Khurshida Banu Kona confirmed the incident adding that, necessary steps will be taken as per the complaint of the deceased's family members.
SONARGAON, NARAYANGANJ: Police recovered the body of a young man with his hands and legs tied up from Sonargaon Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.
Deceased Md Abu Musa, 30, was the son of Zainal Abedin of Baushia Village in Gazaria Upazila of Munshiganj.
Locals said they saw the body at Darikandi Bus Stand area at night and informed police.
Later, police recovered the body and sent it to Narayanganj General Hospital morgue for an autopsy, said Sonargaon PS OC Rafiqul Islam.
Police assumed that miscreants might have strangulated him to death, the OC added.


