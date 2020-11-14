Video
Saturday, 14 November, 2020, 3:16 PM
Home Countryside

Villagers suffer for 30km earthen roads in Rajshahi

Published : Saturday, 14 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Nov 13: Several thousand people of 30 villages under Pachandar and Badhair unions in Tanore Upazila of the district are suffering due to deplorable condition of 30km long earthen roads.
The victims have demanded immediate measurers to the local lawmaker and authorities concerned for constructing metalled roads.
In the rainy season, the suffering mounts. Local public representatives make promises at the time of voting for reducing sufferings of people. But later their promise is not implemented. Even local people applied to the authorities concerned in this connection, but it did not bring any result.
A visit to different villages including Galla, Doibapur, Koilhaat, Banial, Bonkeshor, Chakpara, Zitpur Kochua and Mohanpur found numerous potholes in different points of the roads. People maintain communication with upazila headquarters through these roads.
Local public representatives said the people of these areas cannot go to other areas due to communication problems. Waiting for repairing for a long time, the roads have turned risky in different points. A haat sits on Monday each week at Mundumala, where people from remote areas come along with agro-products and other goods.
Abu Sufian and Sadikul Islam of Galla Village said their village is most neglected. Local public representatives made promises in different times to make the road metalled, but those were not materialised.
In these localities, vehicles like microbus, truck, auto-rickshaw, and van cannot ply. The wholesalers don't come to the farmers for purchasing paddies due to communication problems. As a result, the farmers have to sell their paddies at throwaway prices. The people have to face trouble in carrying patients including children and expecting mothers to hospital.
Principal of Kochua Ideal College Ful Mohammad said students go college through the road of Krishnapur and Kochua villages riding on bicycles. In the rainy season, their suffering knows no bound. If the road ranging from Krishnapur to Mohanpur intersection is metalled, the locals will get rid of their sufferings.
Badhair Union Chairman Ataur Rahman said the road of Galla Village is very important. Considering the public interest, the road should be metalled.
Pachandar Union Chairman Abdul Matin said, people are facing trouble this rainy season in commuting through the roads. The authorities concerned have been informed about the road's condition.
Tanore Upazila Engineer under Local Government Engineering Department Abdullah Al Mamun said, due to manpower crisis, they cannot turn the muddy roads into metalled ones.
He added they are communicating with the higher authorities to make these roads metalled in this fiscal year.


