Free face masks distributed in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Nov 13: With the motto "No Mask No Service", face masks and hand-sanitizers have been distributed simultaneously in 12 police stations of the city on Thursday to prevent coronavirus.

Police Commissioner Abu Kalam Siddique inaugurated the programme in Laxmipur and Haragram Bazaar areas of Rajpara Police Station (PS) as part of the campaign in all wards and markets.

He distributed face masks and hand sanitizers among people and traders.

In the morning, he visited every market in Laxmipur and Haragram areas and encouraged everyone to wear masks and requested that no services be provided to anyone who will not wear mask.

He also said no PS will provide services to anyone without mask.































