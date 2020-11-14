

Mentally sick man passes days confined at Raninagar

He is Majibor Rahman Fakir, 80, son of late Boytullah Fakir of the village.

A rumour is running that this octogenarian man lost his mental balance as few of his lands have been taken away by his sons from his first wife. After signing out the land, he stopped eating and normal moving. Family negligence started haunting him. At one stage, he started behaving abnormally.

Later he was confined in the sleeping room. His legs have been tied with rope.

He is suffering from food scarcity. Yet he is not getting any government allowance. Rather he is being repressed by children from two wives.

Locals said his elder son from first wife is taking care of him at his best effort.

Two years back, Majibor was living a normal life. Thinking about the future of his sons, he gave some lands in deed to his sons. Later by taking chance, his elder son Abdul Khaleq took away the living land and most of the properties.

The rumour is lying here, locals said. Since then he had been acting abnormally. It was noticed by his children and neighbours. At one stage, sighting any people he started extending his hand for food.

Abdul Khaleq said, "When he was mentally sound, father gave us lands in deed thinking about our welfare. The rumour is false. I am trying my best to provide him with three-time meals and taking care. But after losing mental balance, we cannot afford his treatment for hardships."

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Al Mamun said, "On information, we have provided such men with government facilities in several unions. After enquiry, same measure will be taken for Majibor Rahman Fakir. Necessary measure will also be taken for his mental treatment."













RANINAGAR, NAOGAON, Nov 13: A mentally challenged man is passing days tied with rope in his house at Sharia Village under Ekdala Union in Raninagar Upazila of the district.He is Majibor Rahman Fakir, 80, son of late Boytullah Fakir of the village.A rumour is running that this octogenarian man lost his mental balance as few of his lands have been taken away by his sons from his first wife. After signing out the land, he stopped eating and normal moving. Family negligence started haunting him. At one stage, he started behaving abnormally.Later he was confined in the sleeping room. His legs have been tied with rope.He is suffering from food scarcity. Yet he is not getting any government allowance. Rather he is being repressed by children from two wives.Locals said his elder son from first wife is taking care of him at his best effort.Two years back, Majibor was living a normal life. Thinking about the future of his sons, he gave some lands in deed to his sons. Later by taking chance, his elder son Abdul Khaleq took away the living land and most of the properties.The rumour is lying here, locals said. Since then he had been acting abnormally. It was noticed by his children and neighbours. At one stage, sighting any people he started extending his hand for food.Abdul Khaleq said, "When he was mentally sound, father gave us lands in deed thinking about our welfare. The rumour is false. I am trying my best to provide him with three-time meals and taking care. But after losing mental balance, we cannot afford his treatment for hardships."Upazila Nirbahi Officer Al Mamun said, "On information, we have provided such men with government facilities in several unions. After enquiry, same measure will be taken for Majibor Rahman Fakir. Necessary measure will also be taken for his mental treatment."