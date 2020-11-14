BARISHAL: Moksed Ali Khan Babul, a former leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League and a leader of Bangladesh Awami League's (AL) Ward No. 6 under Barishal City Corporation, died from stroke on Thursday morning. He was 58.

His namaj-e-janaza was held on Mahmudia Madrasa ground after Maghrib Prayer on Thursday. Later, he was buried at Amanatganj Kazir Graveyard.

He left behind two sons, two daughters and a host of relatives to mourn his death.

Khan Masiur Rahman Mintu

BARISHAL: Khan Masiur Rahman Mintu, district AL vice-president, and elder brother of Saidur Rahaman Rintu, Barishal Sadar Upazila chairman, died on Wednesday at 11:30pm due to cancer. He was 80.

His namaz-e-janaza was held on Thursday after Asr Prayer on Zila School ground. Later, he was buried at Barishal Muslim Graveyard.

He left behind wife, one daughter, three brothers and a host of relatives to mourn his death.





























