Jashore DC among 18 gets death threat

JASHORE, Nov 13: Fraud syndicates have increased in the district recently and they have now resorted to issuing life threats to high officials for money.

A total of 18 government officials including the deputy commissioner (DC) received the threats through their mobile phones from Wednesday to Thursday.

DC Tamijul Islam Khan said a fraud syndicate has threatened him, superintendent of police (SP) and other officials in the district. They are now investigating the matter.

SP Ashraf Hossen said several officials received threats from a group of frauds seeking extortion.

"Our team is investigating the matter. A special IT team is assisting the investigation," said the SP.

On Wednesday, eight health and family planning officers and two employees from Sadar, Keshabpur and Chowgachha upazila health complexes received death threats from extortionists.

The extortionists threatened them to kill along with their family members, stated the victims in their general diaries lodged with Kotwali, Keshabpur and Chowgachha police stations.

About 1pm on Wednesday, an unknown caller made a phone call to Sadar Upazila Health Complex Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Meer Anu Maud. The caller talked to him introducing himself as the commander of 'Lal Pataka Bahini', and asked him to pay money otherwise threatened to kill him and his entire family members.

An office assistant working at the same office also received the threat to life after a few minutes.

Seven doctors of Chowgachha Upazila Health Complex received death threats on the same day.

On February 16, Civil Surgeon Dr Sheikh Abu Shaheen received a phone call from an extortionist who introduced himself as a member of Janajuddha and supporter of Biplab Basu. He threatened the doctor to kidnap him and kill him along with his family members if he failed to pay the money.













