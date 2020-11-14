Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 14 November, 2020, 3:15 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Actress Afsana Mimi made director of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy      
Home Countryside

Jashore DC among 18 gets death threat

Published : Saturday, 14 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Our Correspondent

JASHORE, Nov 13: Fraud syndicates have increased in the district recently and they have now resorted to issuing life threats to high officials for money.
A total of 18 government officials including the deputy commissioner (DC) received the threats through their mobile phones from Wednesday to Thursday.
DC Tamijul Islam Khan said a fraud syndicate has threatened him, superintendent of police (SP) and other officials in the district. They are now investigating the matter.
SP Ashraf Hossen said several officials received threats from a group of frauds seeking extortion.
"Our team is investigating the matter. A special IT team is assisting the investigation," said the SP.
On Wednesday, eight health and family planning officers and two employees from Sadar, Keshabpur and Chowgachha upazila health complexes received death threats from extortionists.
The extortionists threatened them to kill along with their family members, stated the victims in their general diaries lodged with Kotwali, Keshabpur and Chowgachha police stations.
About 1pm on Wednesday, an unknown caller made a phone call to Sadar Upazila Health Complex Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Meer Anu Maud. The caller talked to him introducing himself as the commander of 'Lal Pataka Bahini', and asked him to pay money otherwise threatened to kill him and his entire family members.
An office assistant working at the same office also received the threat to life after a few minutes.
Seven doctors of Chowgachha Upazila Health Complex received death threats on the same day.
On February 16, Civil Surgeon Dr Sheikh Abu Shaheen received a phone call from an extortionist who introduced himself as a member of Janajuddha and supporter of Biplab Basu. He threatened the doctor to kidnap him and kill him along with his family members if he failed to pay the money.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BGP picks up nine Bangladeshi fishers
Sajib successful in biofloc fish farming at Raipur
Eight clinics fined on different charges in Naogaon
320 families to get houses in Bogura’s Sonatala
16 held on different charges in 4 dists
Miscreants exhume woman’s body, cut its head
Three found dead in 3 dists
Villagers suffer for 30km earthen roads in Rajshahi


Latest News
Actress Afsana Mimi made director of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy
Afghan forces capture 'mastermind' of Kabul University attack
Trump supporters head to the streets as he pushes false polls claims
Indian holy city lights record number of oil lamps
‘Joy Bangla Youth Award’ set for Nov 17
Girl brutally tortured in Barishal for 'stealing phone'
32 held in 14 cases over torching buses
Driver dies in bus-pickup van collision; 4 injured
Bangladesh, China, 3 S Asian countries to strengthen coordination
Driver dies in collision between vans in Sirajganj
Most Read News
‘Open Account’ transaction under factoring arrangement
BNP to hold rallies protesting 'vote rigging, arrest of activists'
Actor Azizul Hakim put on life support
Police cordon off BNP central office
3 ‘drug dealers’ held in Bogura
US Embassy accepting limited student visas for BD applicants
Six accused of Shahbagh bus arson cases remanded
9 cases filed over torching buses, bringing procession; 15 detained
19 more COVID deaths reported in country
Suspected Yaba trader killed in ‘gunfight’ with BGB
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft