Saturday, 14 November, 2020, 3:15 PM
Home Countryside

33 jailed, fined for not wearing face masks in two districts

Published : Saturday, 14 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Our Correspondents

Separate mobile courts on Thursday jailed five persons and fined 28 others for not wearing face masks in two districts- Bhola and Pirojpur, to prevent the spread of coronavirus.  
BHOLA: Five persons were jailed and 22 others were fined for not wearing face masks in Sadar and Lalmohan upazilas on Thursday.
Three separate mobile courts in Sadar Upazila on Thursday sentenced three persons to five days' jail and fined 16 Tk 19,500 for not wearing face masks.
The mobile courts led by Executive Magistrates Md Ridwanul Islam, Zahidul Islam and Mohammad Akib Osman conducted separate drives in the district town from morning till afternoon, and gave punishment to the law violators.
Such drives will be continued here to prevent the spread of coronavirus, said the district administration sources.
On the other hand, a mobile court here on the same day sentenced two persons to five days' jail and fined six others Tk 12,000 for not wearing face masks in Lalmohan Upazila of the district.
The jailed persons are Md Shahin, 34, and Md Nazim Uddin, 25.
The mobile court led by Assistant Commissioner (AC) (Land) Md Zahidul Islam raided Chowrasta intersection area of the municipality in the morning and gave the punishment to the law violators.
Such drives will be continued in the upazila to prevent the spread of coronavirus, he added.
KAWKHALI, PIROJPUR: A mobile court here on Thursday fined six persons Tk 550 for not wearing face masks in Kawkhali Upazila of the district.
The mobile court led by AC Land and Executive Magistrate Jannat Ara Tithi conducted two separate drives in Dakkhin Bazaar and Chirapara Bridge areas in the morning and fined them.
Such drives will be continued in the upazila to prevent the spread of coronavirus, she said.


