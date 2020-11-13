Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 13 November, 2020, 7:57 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home National

Police cordon off BNP central office

Published : Friday, 13 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 131
Observer Online Desk

Police cordon off BNP central office

Police cordon off BNP central office


The opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) central office was cordoned off by police hours after 10 buses were set on fire in Dhaka on Thursday.

Police claimed that the leaders and activists of BNP and its front org oranisations were involved in the arson attacks.

BNP joint secretary general Syed Moazzem Hossain Alal denied the allegation saying that no leader and activist of the party and its front organisations were involved with the incidents.


Government and its law enforcers were blaming BNP without any evidence, Alal said.

The Awami League government was behaving like a fascist government, he added.

The incident of arson coincided with the by-elections to Dhaka-18 and Sirajganj-1 held on Thursday.

SZA

Related Topics

BNP   police   by-elections  




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Police cordon off BNP central office
Buses set ablaze to divert attention from vote rigging: Fakhrul
AL candidate wins Sirajganj-1 by polls
Quality of by-polls falls further from 11th national elections: Talukdar
Quader says TIB’s study partial, politically motivated
Foundation stone of Bangabandhu rail bridge to be laid down on Nov 29
RAB DG tests coronavirus positive
Dhaka-18, Sirajganj-1 by-elections marred by fraud: BNP


Latest News
Police cordon off BNP central office
Buses set ablaze to divert attention from vote rigging: Fakhrul
People may be tired, but coronavirus is not tired: WHO chief
Canada-UK trade deal could be done by year end: Trudeau
Pfizer CEO sold $5.6 million in stock on day of vaccine announcement
Australia to prosecute troops for war crimes in Afghanistan
AL candidate wins Sirajganj-1 by polls
Quality of by-polls falls further from 11th national elections: Talukdar
Quader says TIB’s study partial, politically motivated
Foundation stone of Bangabandhu rail bridge to be laid down on Nov 29
Most Read News
5 buses catch fire in Dhaka's 4 spots
Closure of educational institutions extended till December 19
Dhaka-18 and Sirajganj-1 by-polls underway peacefully
Arson attack in Dhaka; 7 buses torched
Malaysia to legalise undocumented foreign workers
DU student rape case verdict Nov 19
Actor Azizul Hakim, family test COVID-19 positive
US needs to learn from Bangladesh polls: CEC
Communal strife: Time for stern action
China company to build garbage-based power plant in Dhaka
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft