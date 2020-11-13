Police cordon off BNP central office

The opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party ( BNP central office was cordoned off by police hours after 10 buses were set on fire in Dhaka on Thursday.Police claimed that the leaders and activists of BNP and its front org oranisations were involved in the arson attacks.

BNP joint secretary general Syed Moazzem Hossain Alal denied the allegation saying that no leader and activist of the party and its front organisations were involved with the incidents.

Government and its law enforcers were blaming BNP without any evidence, Alal said.The Awami League government was behaving like a fascist government, he added.The incident of arson coincided with the by-elections to Dhaka-18 and Sirajganj-1 held on Thursday.