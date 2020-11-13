34 robbers surrender in Ctg



One of the 34 robbers from 11 gangs of the coastal area surrendering to Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal at a programme arranged by the RAB at Banshkhali in Chattogram on Thursday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal was present at the surrender programme. The event was held in Banshkhali area of the port city.

The Home Minister, as chief guest, said, "What will happen next nobody knows, if the rest of the sea pirates and coastal robbers don't surrender?"

Among others, former state minister for home Shamsul Haq Tuku, Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs, parliament members Mosafizur Rahman Chowdhury and Ashiq Ullah Rafiq, Senior Secretary to the Public Security Division Mostafa Kamal Uddin, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Benazir Ahmed, RAB Additional Director General (Operation) Col Tofayel Mustafa Sorwar and other high officials of RAB and police were present at the programme.

IGP Benazir Ahmed said, "The main stream media should publish positive reports on the country's development under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina," and added, "Vested quarters are trying to sabotage by using the social media."

As part of the Prime Minister's initiatives to

bring the sea pirates and coastal robbers back to normal life, around 34 of them from Banshakli, Moheskhali, Kutubdia and Cox's Bazar areas surrendered on Tuesday. All those who surrendered had expressed their desire to get back to normal life, a RAB official said.

"Of the 34 around six to eight are listed on the Home Ministry wanted list. They were active in Banshkhali, Moheskhali and Cox's Bazar areas and are also involved in robbery in the coastal belt," said the RAB official.

At the surrender ceremony pirates and robbers surrendered to senior RAB and police officials after handing over their weapons in presence of the Home Minister. RAB officials said the members of the elite force had been working in the field for a long time to bring these criminals back to normal life.

According to a statistic provided by the RAB headquarters, around 326 members of 32 gangs in the Sundarban had surrendered between May 31 in 2016 to November 1 in 2018, along with 482 weapons and a large quantity of ammunition. Now some of them are fishing, some are farming crabs and some are otherwise employed.

After the surrender, the government will provide Tk 1 lakh in cash and legal assistance to each of the former pirates and robbers for their rehabilitation.





