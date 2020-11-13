Video
Friday, 13 November, 2020
Man gets life term for rape of 4-yr-old girl

Published : Friday, 13 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka Tribunal on Thursday sentenced a man to life term imprisonment for raping a four-year-old girl in Nawabganj in 2018.
Judge Tabassum Islam of the Tribunal for the Prevention of Women and Children Repression -4 delivered the judgement in presence of the accused, Sunil Bairagi, 44.
    The tribunal also fined him Tk 50,000.  In default, has to suffer six more months more in jail.
The tribunal examined 10 prosecution witnesses, including the complainant of the case.
According to the prosecution, the accused, around 5:30pm on November 30, 2018, lured the victim out from a nearby house and raped her.
After hearing her screams, locals caught the accused and handed him over to police. They also took the victim to Dhaka Medical College   Hospital for treatment.
Later, the victim's mother filed a case against Sunil with Nawabganj Police Station.  Police on April 16 last year pressed charges against the accused in the case.
The tribunal framed charges against the accused on August 18 the same year.
Special Prosecutor Adv Mahmuda Begum prosecuted the case for the state.


