Stop grabbing of Talma River in Panchagarh

The High Court (HC) on Thursday directed the government to stop construction of structures and earth filling of the Talma river in Panchagarh within 72 hours.

The Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) of Panchagarh Sadar and Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sadar Police Station were asked to take the steps and to submit separate reports in two weeks after complying with the directive.

The HC bench of Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice Mohi Uddin

Shamim passed the order following a petition filed as public interest litigation by Supreme Court lawyer Md Sarwar Ahad Chowdhury and Ripon Baroi on behalf of the rights organization Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh (HRPB).

Lawyer Monzill Murshid argued for the writ petition while Deputy Attorney General Nowroz Mohammad Russel Chowdhury represented the State in the court.

The HC also directed the Deputy Commissioner of Panchagarh to make a list of grabbers of Talma river in line with the Cadastral Survey (CS) and Revisional Survey (RS) records and to submit the list in six months.

The court also issued a rule asking authorities concerned to explain in four weeks why they should not be directed to take steps to protect the river.

Lawyer Monzill Murshid submitted a newspaper report published in a Bangla daily on November 3 saying that the local administration remained silent even after encroachment in the Talma river. The local administration did not take any step against the grabbers.









