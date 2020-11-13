1,845 infected with C-19, 13 die in a day  

Thirteen more people died from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours on Thursday, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The number of deaths has now reached 6,140 and the death rate stands at 1.44 percent.

At least 1,845 new infections were recorded in the meantime taking the total number of people infected to 4,27,198, the release added.

The current positivity rate is 10.78 percent while the total positivity rate stands at 17.08 percent.

Besides, 17,112 samples were tested in 115 labs across the country in the past 24 hours. A total of 2,501,800 samples have been tested in the country so far.

Among the deceases of Thursday, nine were men and four were women. Eight of them were in Dhaka, two in Rangpur, one each in Chattogram, Rajshahi and Sylhet. All the deceased died in hospital.

Meanwhile, 1,737 patients were declared free

of Covid-19 during the same period, raising the total number of recoveries to 344,868 with an 80.73 per cent recovery rate.

The gender breakdown of Covid-19 victims shows that 4,728 of the total deceased were men while 1,412 were women.

Bangladesh reported its first cases on March 8. The infection number reached the 300,000-mark on August 26. The first death was reported on March 18 and the death toll exceeded 6,000 on November 4.

However, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has exceeded 52 million globally on Thursday, according to the latest tally from Johns Hopkins University.

So far, 1,282,184 fatalities from the virus infection have been reported.

The US has surpassed one million new confirmed cases in just the first 10 days of November amid a nationwide surge of infections that shows no sign of slowing.

Confirmed cases in the US reached 10,392,702, with over 241,047 deaths, according to JHU.

Brazil currently ranks second worldwide in terms of COVID-19 deaths, only behind the United States, and third in terms of confirmed cases after the US and India.

The country's caseload stands at 5,747,660 while the death toll from Covid-19 reached 163,368 as of Thursday.

India's caseload now stands at 8,636,011. The country's death toll has mounted to 127,571.





