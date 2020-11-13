Video
Friday, 13 November, 2020
Front Page

Verdict in DU student rape case Nov 19

Published : Friday, 13 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Court Correspondent

A tribunal in Dhaka on Thursday fixed November 19 for delivering judgement in the case filed over the rape of a DU student in the capital's Kurmitola this year.
After ending arguments, Judge Begum Mosammat Quamrunnahar of the Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-7 fixed the date to deliver judgement.
The prosecution said in their arguments that they were able to prove the charges brought against the lone accused, Md Majnu, and sought exemplary punishment for the
    accused, while the defence told the tribunal that there were no eyewitnesses in the case and prayed to it to acquit his client of the charges.
Earlier, the tribunal recorded statements of 20 prosecution witnesses out of a total of 24, including the victim and complainant of the case.
On Thursday's hearing, Majnu was produced before the tribunal.
On January 5, the DU student was raped while she was walking from Kurmitola bus stop to a friend's house near Shewra Rail gate around 7:30pm after getting off a university bus. The next day, the victim's father filed the case with Cantonment Police Station.
On January 8, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested 30-year-old Majnu from Shewra area in the capital.


