Friday, 13 November, 2020, 7:56 AM
Cabinet body okays power generation from waste

Published : Friday, 13 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Staff Correspondent

The Cabinet Committee on Public Procurement on Thursday approved the proposal of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Power Generation Project from waste on Thursday.
The agreement was signed with China Machinery Engineering Corporation (CMEC) for 25 years.
According to the agreement, the CMEC will have to start electricity generation within the next 20 months.
    As per the recommendation of Bangladesh Power Development Board and Processing Committee, CMEC will install a 42.5-MW waste power plant.
According to the agreement the sponsoring company will bear the plants installment, operation and maintaining costs and sell the generated power to the power department.
The DNCC will provide the land resources required for setting up the plant and provide 3,000 metric tonnes of waste per day.
If the DNCC cannot supply 3,000 metric tonnes of waste per day, DNCC will have to pay a compensation of Tk 1,000 for per kg of waste.
In this process it is possible to reduce the volume of waste by about 90 percent by burning the waste almost completely and this will reduce the demand for land for municipal waste disposal.
The application for power plant incineration technology will strictly control the level of gas emissions generated by combustion of waste.
Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Minister Md Tajul Islam took the necessary steps for power generation from waste.


