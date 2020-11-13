Protect society from militancy, terrorism and graft: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday urged everyone to protect the society from militancy, terrorism, corruption and drug abuse to strengthen the younger generation for development of the country.

"It's essential to maintain peace in the country. We'll have to protect our society from militancy, terrorism, corruption and drug use. Then we can use the talent of the young generation for development," she said.

The prime minister made the comments while opening two newly-constructed houses and an officers' mess for members of Director General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI), said PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim at a press briefing.

Hasina said the armed forces are very essential to protect the country's independence and sovereignty.

The premier said the goal of her government is to make Bangladesh a hunger- and poverty-free,

developed and prosperous country as dreamed of by the Father of the Nation.

Director General of DGFI Major General Mohammad Saiful Alam delivered the welcome speech.

PM's Security Adviser Major General (retd) Tarique Ahmed Siddique, Defence Secretary Dr Md Abu Hena Mostofa Kamal and PMO Secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah were present at the function. -UNB







