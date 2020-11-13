Landless tenants to lose rights to claim ownership

The landless tenants who have possessed others land for more than 12 consecutive years are losing their rights to claim land ownership as per the existing law 'The Bengal Tenancy Act, 1885.'

To deny their rights to claiming land ownership for possessing the land for 12 consecutive years, the Land Ministry has taken initiatives to promulgate a new law, 'The Land Use Tenancy Act, 2020' for managing land related issues properly and reduce the number of land related cases.

According to Land Ministry sources, under the proposed law, the landless tenants who have possessed other's land for more than 12 years would not be able to claim its ownership anymore in future without having any valid documents. Only the owners having valid documents will be allowed to claim its ownership in future, if the law is promulgated.

Land Ministry officials claimed that the number of land related conflicts and cases will be reduced drastically, if the government approves the draft law as more than 70 per cent cases in the country are lodged on land related issues. A section of people lodged cases claiming the ownership of the land they possessed following the provision of present law.

They will lose their rights to claim its ownership and would not be able to lodge any case without valid documents in the

proposed law, they claimed.

When contacted, Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury Jabed told this correspondent that the proposed law will help the authorities to reduce number of land related cases. At the same time, it will also help stop illegal occupation of land and corruptions in the sector.

As per the draft law, claiming ownership of land without valid documents will be considered a cognizable offence. Those who will claim land ownership without valid documents will have to face penalty and imprisonment for their offence.

According to the Land Ministry officials, more than 70 per cent of the cases under trial or pending in different courts are land related. Some errant people lodged the cases occupying other's land under the provision of the present tenancy law. Disposal rate of the cases is very poor as lawyers manipulate court employees to linger the cases showing different reasons.

The present tenancy law - The Bengal Tenancy Act, 1885 - for using land is a law promulgated in 1885. It was promulgated before around 235 years. Although several laws were amended or enacted after the War of Liberation in 1971, the tenancy law remained unchanged.

The Land Ministry has already prepared a draft of 'The Land Use Tenancy Act, 2020 (Bhumi Babohar-swatta Grohan Ain, 2020' excluding the provision. It would now be sent to the Law Ministry for its opinion and approval. Once the Law Ministry clears it, it would be sent to the Cabinet for its nod and forwarding it to the Jatiya Sangsad, said Saifuzzaman Chowdhury Jabed.

He said, "It can't be allowed any more that someone will claim ownership of other's land for only occupying the land for 12 years. Once the law is enacted, the problem will be solved."

"The proposed law will have the provision of penalty and imprisonment for such offence," he said, adding, "No one, no matter how influential will be spared in future for occupying other's land."



