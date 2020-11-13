Video
AL’s Habib wins Dhaka-18, Joy in Sirajganj-1

Published : Friday, 13 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78
Staff Correspondent

Awami League candidates Mohammad Habib Hasan and Tanvir Shakil Joy have been elected unofficially in the by-election in Dhaka-18 and Sirajganj-1 constituencies.
Habib Hasan won the by-polls in Dhaka-18 parliamentary constituency bagging 75,820 votes. His nearest rival BNP candidate SM Jahangir Hossain bagged 5,369 votes.
Awami League candidate Tanvir Shakil Joy secured 88,325 votes while his opponent BNP
    candidate Selim Reza got 468 votes in Sirajganj-1 by-polls.
By-elections to Dhaka-18 and Sirajganj-1 parliamentary constituencies were held free, fair and in a peaceful manner. No untoward incidents occurred centring the polls.
Six contenders, including Awami League and Bangladesh Nationalist Party,  contested the by-polls to Dhaka-18 parliamentary seat.
Jatiya Party's Md Nasir Uddin Sarker received 325 votes contesting with 'Plough' symbol, while Gana Front's Kazi Md Shahidullah bagged 126 votes contesting with 'Fish' symbol.
Md Omar Faruque of Bangladesh Congress received 91 votes with 'Coconut' symbol, while Md Mohib Ullah Bahar of Progotishil Ganatntrik Dal (PDP) bagged 87 ballots with 'Tiger' symbol.
BNP demanded cancellation of the by-polls and re-elections in the two constituencies.
EC Secretary Md Alamgir said 45 to 50 per cent votes were cast in Sirajganj-1 parliamentary while 35 per cent in Dhaka -18 parliamentary polls.
After casting vote at the IES School and College polling centre in Sector No. 5 of Uttara, AL candidate Mohammad Habib Hasan told journalists that he was confidant of his victory in the by-polls.
After casting vote at Abdullahpur Adarsha Bidda Niketan pollint centre, BNP candidate SM Jahangir Hossain said there was no scope to hold free and fair election.
The ruling party want to win the polls as they won in 2014 and 2018 parliament polls. They have taken all necessary preparation for it, he added.


