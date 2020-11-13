Closure of edn instts extended until Dec 19

The government on Thursday further extended the closure of educational institutions amid fear that there could be a rise in Covid-19 cases in Bangladesh during the coming winter.

The Education Ministry issued a notice in this regard on Thursday. In late March, the government announced general holidays in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak and shut all the educational institutions.

While operations at both government and private offices have gradually resumed, there has been no reopening of educational institutions.

The period of the

previously announced closure of schools is set to expire on November 14.

On Wednesday 1,733 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours were recording bringing the caseload to 425,353.

Besides, 19 more patients died from the virus infection during the period which took the fatalities to 6,127.

The death rate stood at 1.44 percent, said the Directorate General of Health Services. So far, 343,131 patients - 80.67 percent - including 1,715 new ones, recovered in the last 24 hours till Thursday.

Bangladesh reported its first coronavirus cases on March 8. The infection cases reached the 300,000-mark on August 26 while the first death was reported on March 17 and the death toll exceeded 6,000 on November 4.





