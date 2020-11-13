Miscreants torch 9 buses in city



Miscreant set a bus on fire at Paltan in the capital on Thursday. At least nine buses were torched in separate locations in the capital in four and a half hours (12:05pm to 4:35pm) on the day. PHOTO: OBSERVER

However, no injury in the incidents was reported, according to hospital and fire service sources.

Earlier in 2013 to 2015, several incidents of similar arson attacks took place in the country. The country's major opposition party, the BNP-led alliance, which was opposing the government's initiative to hold a general parliamentary election, had been blamed for the incidents.

A huge number of people had lost their lives in the previous incidents of arson attacks while several hundred people were burnt and become invalid for life.

On Thursday, the miscreants have set fire to nine buses in different parts of Dhaka city. The incidents took places on the day of the by elections to Dhaka-18 and Sirajganj-1 constituencies of the parliament.

According to the Fire Service and Civil Defence (FSCD) headquarters, the first incident of setting fire to a bus was reported from Golap Shah Mazar area in the city's Bangabandhu Avenue (Gulistan).

Later, some buses were set on fire at Shahbagh, Bangshal, Motijheel, Khilgaon, Jatiya Press Club, Naya Paltan and Pragati Sharani areas. All incidents took place in between 12:35pm to 2:30pm.

Fire fighters completely doused the fire on all buses and no one was injured, said Fire Service and Civil

Defence sources.

In the incidents, nine buses were completely damaged. One of the damaged vehicles was owned by the National Board of Revenue.

Police have detained a suspect from the spot near Coca Cola crossing in Bhatara at 4:15pm.

Police assumed that person might have set fire to the vehicle in the guise of a passenger.

According to Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) officials, all miscreants have been identified and operation is on to arrest them.

Meanwhile, police and eyewitnesses said the miscreants have boarded buses disguised as passengers and set fire to the buses.

Abul Bashar, Petrol Inspector (PI) of Shahbag Police Station, told this correspondent, "The miscreants set fire to moving buses to maximize damage to the vehicles."

SM Shamim, Assistant Commissioner (AC) of police, Ramna Zone, said, "All fire incidents on buses are preplanned. Miscreants set fire according to their well drawn plans. We are trying to catch the culprits soon."

Sajeeb, driver of Rajanigandha Paribahan damaged in the fire incident in front of Jatiya Press Club, said, "Two men boarded the bus from Paltan square and sat at the back seats of the bus. When the bus came near the Press Club a fire broke out at the back of the bus and panicked passengers dashed out of burning bus."

A DMP official said a staff bus parked near Ananda Community Centre in Naya Paltan area was torched while a public bus was set on fire near Modhumita Cinema hall, one near Pir Yameni Market, one in front of Press Club and another was set on fire at Shahbagh.

Deputy Commissioner Walid Hossain said, "Initially, it seems miscreants torched the buses in a planned way for creating violence. Police are trying to identify the perpetrators through collecting CCTV footages and from the accounts of eye witnesses and members of the police."





