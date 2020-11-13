Video
Death of police official: Another director of Mind Aid Hospital arrested

Published : Friday, 13 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52

Police arrested another director of Mind Aid Psychiatry and De-Addiction Hospital from the capital's Dhanmondi area on Thursday, following the death of senior ASP Anisul Karim allegedly after being assaulted by hospital staffers on Monday.
Fatema Khatun Moyna, 41, one of the five directors of the hospital, was arrested from her home in Dhanmondi around noon, DMP Deputy Commissioner (Tejgaon division) Harun-Ur-Rashid said.
With her, 12 people so far have been arrested in the case filed over the death. Among them, two are directors of the hospital. The remaining three directors -- Abdullah Al Mamun, Sakhawat Hossain and Sazzad Amin -- are on the run.
Another director, Dr Md Niaz Morshed, was arrested on Tuesday night from the capital's National Institute of Neurosciences and Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment for paralysis under police custody.
Meanwhile, the arrested 10 staffers of the hospital have been placed on seven-day remands.
Police said the hospital was being run without clearance and licence from related government departments.
The facility was closed by police on Tuesday.
Anisul's father Faijuddin Ahmed filed the case with Adabor Police Station on Tuesday, accusing 15 people, including five shareholders of the hospital, of murdering his 35-year-old son.    -Agencies



