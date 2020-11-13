Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 13 November, 2020, 7:55 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

ULFA’s Drishti Rajkhowa surrenders in blow to Paresh-led faction

Published : Friday, 13 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72

One of the top leaders of Assam's United Liberation Front of Asom or ULFA has surrendered to security forces in Meghalaya which comes as a huge blow to the Paresh Barua-led faction of insurgent group, NDTV reports.
The deputy commander-in-chief of the faction, Drishti Rajkhowa, 50, surrendered in South West Garo Hills in Meghalaya on Wednesday, according to the report.
Rajkhowa was operating from ULFA hideouts for close to three decades and was active in the Garo Hills region of Meghalaya and in lower Assam.
NDTV's military intelligence sources said they were in touch with Rajkhowa for some time and that he had sent feelers that he would like to surrender.
Meghalaya Police said barricades were placed at all vulnerable points on National Highway-62 on Wednesday after they received inputs that Rajkowa was likely to surrender.    -Agencies


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Death of police official: Another director of Mind Aid Hospital arrested
ULFA’s Drishti Rajkhowa surrenders in blow to Paresh-led faction
Mathshajibi League leader Rejwan sued in rape case
BSF returns 2 RAB men after 9 hours
SC stays HC order penalising 2 lawyers, bringing  contempt charges
HC releases offender on probation
HC orders govt to realize tax, VAT from digital platforms
Ahle Sunnat Al Jamaat stage demonstration in front of the Baitul Mukarram


Latest News
Police cordon off BNP central office
Buses set ablaze to divert attention from vote rigging: Fakhrul
People may be tired, but coronavirus is not tired: WHO chief
Canada-UK trade deal could be done by year end: Trudeau
Pfizer CEO sold $5.6 million in stock on day of vaccine announcement
Australia to prosecute troops for war crimes in Afghanistan
AL candidate wins Sirajganj-1 by polls
Quality of by-polls falls further from 11th national elections: Talukdar
Quader says TIB’s study partial, politically motivated
Foundation stone of Bangabandhu rail bridge to be laid down on Nov 29
Most Read News
5 buses catch fire in Dhaka's 4 spots
Closure of educational institutions extended till December 19
Dhaka-18 and Sirajganj-1 by-polls underway peacefully
Arson attack in Dhaka; 7 buses torched
Malaysia to legalise undocumented foreign workers
DU student rape case verdict Nov 19
Actor Azizul Hakim, family test COVID-19 positive
US needs to learn from Bangladesh polls: CEC
Communal strife: Time for stern action
China company to build garbage-based power plant in Dhaka
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft