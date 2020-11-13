ULFA’s Drishti Rajkhowa surrenders in blow to Paresh-led faction

One of the top leaders of Assam's United Liberation Front of Asom or ULFA has surrendered to security forces in Meghalaya which comes as a huge blow to the Paresh Barua-led faction of insurgent group, NDTV reports.

The deputy commander-in-chief of the faction, Drishti Rajkhowa, 50, surrendered in South West Garo Hills in Meghalaya on Wednesday, according to the report.

Rajkhowa was operating from ULFA hideouts for close to three decades and was active in the Garo Hills region of Meghalaya and in lower Assam.

NDTV's military intelligence sources said they were in touch with Rajkhowa for some time and that he had sent feelers that he would like to surrender.

Meghalaya Police said barricades were placed at all vulnerable points on National Highway-62 on Wednesday after they received inputs that Rajkowa was likely to surrender. -Agencies







