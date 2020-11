Eminent banker M Azizul Haq dies

They have prayed for the forgiveness of the departed soul. The Pubali family extends its deepest condolences to the bereaved family of the deceased. M Azizul Haq, former Chairman of Pubali Bank Limited, died at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in the capital at 8:00am on Thursday.Pubali Bank Limited authorities, officers and employees have expressed deep grief over his death, says a press release.They have prayed for the forgiveness of the departed soul. The Pubali family extends its deepest condolences to the bereaved family of the deceased.