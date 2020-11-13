

JU Prof Dr Mamun among world’s top 2 percent most-cited scientists

Stanford University professor John Ioannidis-a specialist in metascience, or the study of science using scientific methods-worked alongside US-based Kevin W Boyack and the Netherlands-based Jeroen Baas to release the exhaustive list of 1,59,683 scientists in various disciplines.

Each scientist was assigned a weight based on the number of citations of their own research work.

Dr Mamun is among the foremost scientists in the country, with a total 417 publications in prominent research journals across the globe, and has over 12,000 citations, according to a JU press release. -Agencies







