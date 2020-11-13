Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 13 November, 2020, 7:55 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

JU Prof Dr Mamun among world’s top 2 percent most-cited scientists

Published : Friday, 13 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

JU Prof Dr Mamun among world’s top 2 percent most-cited scientists

JU Prof Dr Mamun among world’s top 2 percent most-cited scientists

Dr AA Mamun, a renowned professor of Physics department at Jahangirnagar University, has been selected among the top two percent of the most cited scientists in the world in a journal published by Stanford University based researchers in the US.
Stanford University professor John Ioannidis-a specialist in metascience, or the study of science using scientific methods-worked alongside US-based Kevin W Boyack and the Netherlands-based Jeroen Baas to release the exhaustive list of 1,59,683 scientists in various disciplines.
Each scientist was assigned a weight based on the number of citations of their own research work.
Dr Mamun is among the foremost scientists in the country, with a total 417 publications in prominent research journals across the globe, and has over 12,000 citations, according to a JU press release.    -Agencies


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Eminent banker M Azizul Haq dies
JU Prof Dr Mamun among world’s top 2 percent most-cited scientists
4th grader becomes pregnant
Death penalty fails to deter rapes
37th span installed, 4 to go
Man gets life for raping minor girl in city
Bangladesh Editors Forum holds first meeting
Woman killed in city road crash


Latest News
Police cordon off BNP central office
Buses set ablaze to divert attention from vote rigging: Fakhrul
People may be tired, but coronavirus is not tired: WHO chief
Canada-UK trade deal could be done by year end: Trudeau
Pfizer CEO sold $5.6 million in stock on day of vaccine announcement
Australia to prosecute troops for war crimes in Afghanistan
AL candidate wins Sirajganj-1 by polls
Quality of by-polls falls further from 11th national elections: Talukdar
Quader says TIB’s study partial, politically motivated
Foundation stone of Bangabandhu rail bridge to be laid down on Nov 29
Most Read News
5 buses catch fire in Dhaka's 4 spots
Closure of educational institutions extended till December 19
Dhaka-18 and Sirajganj-1 by-polls underway peacefully
Arson attack in Dhaka; 7 buses torched
Malaysia to legalise undocumented foreign workers
DU student rape case verdict Nov 19
Actor Azizul Hakim, family test COVID-19 positive
US needs to learn from Bangladesh polls: CEC
Communal strife: Time for stern action
China company to build garbage-based power plant in Dhaka
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft