4th grader becomes pregnant

CHANDPUR, Nov 11: A fourth-grader in Chandpur Sadar upazila's Laxmipur model union has become pregnant after allegedly being raped again and again.

The girl was admitted to the Chandpur 250-bed Government General Hospital on Wednesday.

The victim's father said the rapist Zakir Hossain Bepari's elder brother threatened to kill them as they had protested the sexual assault.

Mohammad Nasim Uddin, officer-in-charge of Chandpur Model Police Station, said: "The doctors found signs of rape and the accused has been arrested." -UNB







