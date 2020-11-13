37th span installed, 4 to go

MUNSHIGANJ, Nov 12: The 37th span of the much awaited Padma Bridge was installed on Thursday, six days after setting up the previous one, making 5,550 meters of the main structure visible. There only four spans of the bridge to install.

The 37th span bearing number '2-C' was put on the pillars no 9 and 10 at Mawa point at around 11:45am.

"After installation of the 37th span today (Thursday), we are hopeful that the rest four spans are likely to be set up by December 10 and through this, the construction of 6.15-kilometre long bridge will be completed," said Dewan M Abdul Kader, executive engineer of the Padma Multipurpose Bridge.

The official said the 38th span will be installed on November 16, the 39th on November 23, the 40th span on December 2 and the remaining one will be installed on December 10, added the official.

The construction of the main bridge is being carried out by China Major Bridge Engineering Company (MBEC), a Chinese contractor, while Sino Hydro Corporation, another Chinese company, is working on river management.

The multi-purpose Padma Bridge is expected to be opened in 2021.







