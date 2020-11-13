Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 13 November, 2020, 7:55 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Padma Bridge

37th span installed, 4 to go

Published : Friday, 13 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Staff Correspondent

MUNSHIGANJ, Nov 12: The 37th span of the much awaited Padma Bridge was installed on Thursday, six days after setting up the previous one, making 5,550 meters of the main structure visible. There only four spans of the bridge to install.
The 37th span bearing number '2-C' was put on the pillars no 9 and 10 at Mawa point at around 11:45am.
"After installation of the 37th span today (Thursday), we are hopeful that the rest four spans are likely to be set up by December 10 and through this, the construction of 6.15-kilometre long bridge will be completed," said Dewan M Abdul Kader, executive engineer of the Padma Multipurpose Bridge.
The official said the 38th span will be installed on November 16, the 39th on November 23, the 40th span on December 2 and the remaining one will be installed on December 10, added the official.
The construction of the main bridge is being carried out by China Major Bridge Engineering Company (MBEC), a Chinese contractor, while Sino Hydro Corporation, another Chinese company, is working on river management.
The multi-purpose Padma Bridge is expected to be opened in 2021.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Eminent banker M Azizul Haq dies
JU Prof Dr Mamun among world’s top 2 percent most-cited scientists
4th grader becomes pregnant
Death penalty fails to deter rapes
37th span installed, 4 to go
Man gets life for raping minor girl in city
Bangladesh Editors Forum holds first meeting
Woman killed in city road crash


Latest News
Police cordon off BNP central office
Buses set ablaze to divert attention from vote rigging: Fakhrul
People may be tired, but coronavirus is not tired: WHO chief
Canada-UK trade deal could be done by year end: Trudeau
Pfizer CEO sold $5.6 million in stock on day of vaccine announcement
Australia to prosecute troops for war crimes in Afghanistan
AL candidate wins Sirajganj-1 by polls
Quality of by-polls falls further from 11th national elections: Talukdar
Quader says TIB’s study partial, politically motivated
Foundation stone of Bangabandhu rail bridge to be laid down on Nov 29
Most Read News
5 buses catch fire in Dhaka's 4 spots
Closure of educational institutions extended till December 19
Dhaka-18 and Sirajganj-1 by-polls underway peacefully
Arson attack in Dhaka; 7 buses torched
Malaysia to legalise undocumented foreign workers
DU student rape case verdict Nov 19
Actor Azizul Hakim, family test COVID-19 positive
US needs to learn from Bangladesh polls: CEC
Communal strife: Time for stern action
China company to build garbage-based power plant in Dhaka
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft