Bangladesh Editors Forum holds first meeting



Bangladesh Editors Forum, a platform of newspaper editors, holds its first meeting at the Daily Observer office at Motijheel in the capital on Thursday. The Daily Observer Editor and forum’s Chief Adviser Iqbal Soban Chowdhury presided over the meeting. photo: observer

Bangladesh Editors Forum, a platform of newspaper editors, held a meeting at the Daily Observer office in the capital on Thursday to discuss ways of resolving the problems of newspaper industry in the country.The meeting was presided over by the chief adviser of the platform and Editor of the Daily Observer Iqbal Soban Chowdhury.Advisers Shahjahan Sardar, editor of Bangladesh Journal, KM Belayet Hossain, editor of Bhorer Dak, Convener Rafiqul Islam Ratan, editor of Swadesh Protidin, Joint Conveners Mahmud Anwar, acting editor of Alokito Bangladesh and Nasima Khan Monti, editor of Amader Notun Somoy, Member Secretary Faroque Ahmed Talukder, editor of Ajkaler Khobar while among members Ahsaullah, editor of Dainik Janata, Dr. Enayet Karim, editor of The Industry, MD. Ahsan Habib, editor of Dainik Khola Kagoj, Dulal Ahmed Chowdhury, editor of Manobkantha, Mir Moniruzzaman, editor of Sharebiz, Mofijur Rahman Khan Babu, editor of Bangladesher Alo, Rimon Mahfuz, acting editor of Sangbad Pratidin, SM Mahbubuur Rahman, acting editor of Pratidiner Sangbad, Mohammad Ashraf Ali, editor of Bangladesh Buletin attended the meeting.The meeting decided to submit a proposal to Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud based on the discussion of the forum on problems of the newspaper industry.