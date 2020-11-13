Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 13 November, 2020, 7:55 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Bangladesh Editors Forum holds first meeting

Published : Friday, 13 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh Editors Forum, a platform of newspaper editors, holds its first meeting at the Daily Observer office at Motijheel in the capital on Thursday. The Daily Observer Editor and forum’s Chief Adviser Iqbal Soban Chowdhury presided over the meeting. photo: observer

Bangladesh Editors Forum, a platform of newspaper editors, holds its first meeting at the Daily Observer office at Motijheel in the capital on Thursday. The Daily Observer Editor and forum’s Chief Adviser Iqbal Soban Chowdhury presided over the meeting. photo: observer

Bangladesh Editors Forum, a platform of newspaper editors, held a meeting at the Daily Observer office in the capital on Thursday to discuss ways of resolving the problems of newspaper industry in the country.
 The meeting was presided over by the chief adviser of the platform and Editor of the Daily Observer Iqbal Soban Chowdhury.  
Advisers Shahjahan Sardar, editor of Bangladesh Journal, KM Belayet Hossain, editor of Bhorer Dak, Convener Rafiqul Islam Ratan, editor of Swadesh Protidin, Joint Conveners Mahmud Anwar, acting editor of Alokito Bangladesh and Nasima Khan Monti, editor of Amader Notun Somoy, Member Secretary Faroque Ahmed Talukder, editor of Ajkaler Khobar while among members Ahsaullah, editor of Dainik Janata, Dr. Enayet Karim, editor of The Industry, MD. Ahsan Habib, editor of Dainik Khola Kagoj, Dulal Ahmed Chowdhury, editor of Manobkantha, Mir Moniruzzaman, editor of Sharebiz, Mofijur Rahman Khan Babu, editor of Bangladesher Alo, Rimon Mahfuz, acting editor of Sangbad Pratidin, SM Mahbubuur Rahman, acting editor of Pratidiner Sangbad, Mohammad Ashraf Ali, editor of Bangladesh Buletin attended the meeting.
The meeting decided to submit a proposal to Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud based on the discussion of the forum on problems of the newspaper industry.


Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
Eminent banker M Azizul Haq dies
JU Prof Dr Mamun among worldâ€™s top 2 percent most-cited scientists
4th grader becomes pregnant
Death penalty fails to deter rapes
37th span installed, 4 to go
Man gets life for raping minor girl in city
Bangladesh Editors Forum holds first meeting
Woman killed in city road crash


Latest News
Police cordon off BNP central office
Buses set ablaze to divert attention from vote rigging: Fakhrul
People may be tired, but coronavirus is not tired: WHO chief
Canada-UK trade deal could be done by year end: Trudeau
Pfizer CEO sold $5.6 million in stock on day of vaccine announcement
Australia to prosecute troops for war crimes in Afghanistan
AL candidate wins Sirajganj-1 by polls
Quality of by-polls falls further from 11th national elections: Talukdar
Quader says TIBâ€™s study partial, politically motivated
Foundation stone of Bangabandhu rail bridge to be laid down on Nov 29
Most Read News
5 buses catch fire in Dhaka's 4 spots
Closure of educational institutions extended till December 19
Dhaka-18 and Sirajganj-1 by-polls underway peacefully
Arson attack in Dhaka; 7 buses torched
Malaysia to legalise undocumented foreign workers
DU student rape case verdict Nov 19
Actor Azizul Hakim, family test COVID-19 positive
US needs to learn from Bangladesh polls: CEC
Communal strife: Time for stern action
China company to build garbage-based power plant in Dhaka
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft