Cruel reality inside a mental hospital

Friday, 13 November, 2020
Published : Friday, 13 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Last Monday, Senior Assistant Superintendent of Police Anisul Karim met an untimely death at the hands of some staff of Mind Aid Psychiatry and De-Addiction Hospital. The CCTV footage has revealed how brutally he was killed. The law enforcer officer was wrestled to the ground by six-seven men who eventually murdered him. None of the wrongdoers were doctors. When he became completely lifeless a woman with white apron appeared in the crime scene. The footage also clearly suggested that it was a 'planned murder'.

Now the question, on what grounds are staffers, ward boys and cleaners allowed dealing with sensitive patients with psychological disorders, with no medical personnel involved? According to an investigative media report, the hospital authority had reserved that room for dealing with "violent patients".  One member of the hospital staff called it a "soundproof torture cell." The police have also revealed that the hospital authorities could not show a valid license or any of the legal documents required to run the mental hospital. This is not at all a shock for us. In June-July of this year, a media house reported that two-thirds of the country's 15,000+ private clinics and hospitals have been running without a valid licence since 2018. We got to know this statistics after the Regent hospital scam. What is unutterably disappointing is that the DGHS and health ministry are still failing to take proper action against illegally run private hospitals and clinics.

Moreover, such brutality also reflects the cruel mindset of some people. Why the sudden rise in inhuman treatment of mentally sick patients? It is surely happening since the rule of law is missing, and also because of growing intolerance. Most wrongdoers, on any count do not get punished because of a prevailing culture of impunity. Such manmade dilemma emboldens many to indulge in violence. They don't even mind not to spare the innocents. Compassion seems to have become a costlier human attribute. Apparently, it seems that the whole nation has overriding rage inside them and sometimes that bursts out on silly occasions.  

However, Anisul's death also reflects how some private mental hospitals have been operating with impunity in the absence of any regulation. If a police officer with mental health complications can be beaten to death, we fear to think how ordinary citizens are being treated. The DGHS and health ministry must be held accountable and ensure that all mental health hospitals and service providers are strictly monitored from a security and safety lenses. We urge the authorities to take speedy legal action against the persons and hospital authorities responsible for Anisul's death. The culture of impunity must be ended soon.



