Dope test for drivers

Published : Friday, 13 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

Dear Sir
'An accident is a cry for entire life', this aforementioned quote can be realized well by the victims and their family members. We are very much accustomed with the nuisance of reckless driving which causes a large number of road accidents in Bangladesh. Because of reckless and nonsense driving, road accidents have turned into indescribable plight for the commuters. For many the road has remained as a death-trap for many.

According to the statement of Dhaka Road Transport Owners Association, almost half of public transport drivers of Dhaka City are drug addicted. In reality, this statistics is quite high as per the statement of the Passengers Welfare Association of Bangladesh. The High Court has issued specific guidelines to execute dope tests for public transport drivers earlier. But the decision has not come to an effect yet. Therefore, dope tests for drivers must be ensured before issuing fresher's driving license and also during renewal. All other old licensees have to go under dope tests in the befitting process following a suitable modality.

Recently the honourable Prime Minister has disclosed her concern to intervene on dope tests for public transport drivers. It is a profound hope that hundreds of thousand lives shall be saved for sure if the Premier's intent comes into reality.
 
Wares Ali Khan
Narsingdi



