

Thucydides Trap: Why US failed containing rise of China?



We can see the similar response by the United States of America to address China's uprising as a new hegemon. China is the new challenger who is directly posing a threat toward the dominant role of the USA. The United States of America has been trying to contain China in every possible way so that China can't establish itself as a peer competitor in the international system against the preponderance power like the USA.



Based on the idea of Thucydides Trap, we can easily realize that an established dominant power always tries to get into conflict with a rising power where the current world scenario has become the burning example of this theoretical concept. If we look back at the history, we can observe the fact that the US's economy was 31.5 times greater than the economy of China--which seems to be a matter of cock and bull story according to the recent scenario. Since then, China started to move forward gradually and the recent data shows that the Chinese economy has surpassed the US economy in so many sectors such as GDP scale and other criteria.



China played its role smartly right from the beginning by not getting involved in any military confrontation with the United States of America where the USA also wanted to make China a responsible stakeholder. China's benign and non-threatening behaviour has made things possible for its emergence as an economic superpower which the United States of America couldn't even assume before. China was not following the theory of hard or soft balancing; rather they followed the policy of 'Economic Pre-balancing' which they deliberately mentioned as the 'Peaceful Development'.



We do know that the hard balancing deals with the military power and the soft balancing deals with the peaceful means of maintaining balance in the international system such as the international law, international institutions, use of diplomacy etc. The characteristic of economic pre-balancing is primarily economic in nature which later can be transformed into military power. Basically this policy is neither the concept of hard balancing nor the concept of soft balancing.



China started to reduce the gap economically and technologically comparing to the United States of America by maintaining the policy of peaceful coexistence and at the same time, China made relationship with the rest of the world which helped China to establish itself as the rising power that poses threat to the unipolar world order dictated by the USA.



Thucydides Trap as well as the Peloponnesian War teaches us that whenever any rising power wants to gain and aggregate more power to minimize the relative power gap with the established dominant power, that rising power is addressed as the 'Threat' as well as the 'Revisionist Power' by the dominant power. Athens was being recognized as the revisionist power by the dominant power, Sparta, and here we can see in our recent world that China has been openly addressed as the revisionist power by the United States of America. The Obama administration used to use the word 'Asia-Pacific' strategy where the Trump administration has been directly using the word 'Indo-Pacific' strategy which they declared in 2017 and the policy is to contain China's rise as a dominant power.



China declared their One Belt One Road (OBOR) initiative back in 2013 where they planned to connect with the rest of the world by a single road starting from the Chinese territory. China claimed that this OBOR initiative was the part of their peaceful development policy connected to the strategy of economic pre-balancing. We can see that China has made their entry into Indian Ocean and they have settled their naval fleet in several choke-points in the Indian Ocean to ensure the fact that their ancient trade route is safe so that they can maintain their rising flow of trade.



China has created some special affiliation with Myanmar to ensure their safe passage through the Indian Ocean as Myanmar is located in the geographically significant region. If the Malacca strait is blocked by the USA, still China can use the route of Myanmar to make their entry in the Indian Ocean. The peaceful coexistence strategy as well as the economic pre-balancing has successfully made China a rising super power where their economic growth has become inevitable. The unipolarity maintained by the United States of America has come to an end because of the emergence of China. After gaining the economic solvency, now China is focusing on enriching their military capability which directly represents their policy of economic pre-balancing.



Thucydides trap is really a clear and analogous concept to explain why the USA has been trying to obstruct the emergence of China as a rising power in the international system. But the policy couldn't stop China from getting established as a dominant power who can pose threat on the unipolar world order controlled by the United States of America.

The writer is a student, Department of International Relations, University of Dhaka











