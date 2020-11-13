

‘Open Account’ transaction under factoring arrangement



Under Cash in Advance, the buyer faces risk for non-delivery of goods by supplier. Under Documentary Collection, buyer may incur additional bank's charge and under Documentary Credit (LC), the buyer incurs additional banks charge due to buy the issuing bank's commitment for payment to the supplier. Moreover, under documentary collection and documentary credit need more times to make payment to the suppliers which hampers in managing their cash flow significantly. The open account trade is mostly common in developed countries. Bangladesh was far behind from the open account trade transaction in export. Indonesia, Vietnam, Cambodia are our main competitors in RMG export and they get competitive advantage of open account payment method in export.



An open account transaction in international trade is a sale where the goods are shipped and delivered before payment is due, which is typically in 30, 60 or 90 days. Obviously, this option is advantageous to the importer in terms of cash flow and cost, but it is a risky option for an exporter. Because of intense competition in export markets, foreign buyers often press exporters for open account terms.



In Bangladesh: Exporters of Bangladesh use LC in 60 per cent cases and only 30 per cent transactions under Documentary Collection. The rest transaction of about 10 per cent is by Cash in Advance and Cash against Documents (CAD). Statutory declaration is to be furnished by exporters in EXP Form under FE Regulation Act, 1947 before shipment of goods about possible transactions of foreign exchange. The exporter has to declare that they have made arrangements for the realization of the export proceeds of the goods declared on this form within the stipulated period.



For a long time, a major issue that has plagued international trade is that payments are received many weeks, and sometimes even months, after the delivery of the goods. Such delays inevitably lead to cash flow problems for exporters, especially the small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and can be further worsened by non-payment by the importers. International factoring provides a solution to such a lack of cash flow in cross-border trade, as the factoring companies (commonly known as (factors) provide advance payments to exporters for the goods supplied by them. Comparing to LCs, international factoring provides a number of benefits such as :



1. Improved cash flow because the factors can pay the invoices assigned to them in a prompt manner - thereby ensuring a regular flow of working capital, whereas to get payments through LCs may be more time consuming.



2. Factoring also, in effect, outsources the whole process of credit collections - which is crucial in international trade, especially those transactions which are based purely on sales contracts without any involvement of LCs. This is a great respite for the SMEs, especially those based in Bangladesh, who may not have the necessary means to pursue recovery claims against defaulting importers.



3. Covid-19 has affected severely the economy of European markets and North American markets where our major exports are routed. Opening of LC requires more banking charges, which the buyers are not interested to bear for making their business profitable. Now, they are searching alternative markets to import their required item. Indonesia, Vietnam and Cambodia are open for open account transactions but Bangladesh was far behind of such method.



To get the numerous benefits of international factoring and to allow easy access to finance for the benefit of exporters in Bangladesh, the Bangladesh Bank and its team have been working tirelessly on easing the statutory restrictions under the FERA by issuing relevant circulars, from time to time. Most recently, on 30 June 2020 through FE Circular No. 25, Bangladesh Bank has expressly permitted international factoring under open account transaction and provided comprehensive guidelines on the subject matter (including the issue of costs and charges) and, for the first time, expressly recognized the provision of trade finance services by international factors to Bangladeshi exporters.



As a result of the Circular, scheduled commercial banks in Bangladesh are now permitted to allow Bangladeshi exporters to ship goods on sales contracts under open account credit terms. The Circular has also expressly allowed exports to take place against payment undertaking or payment risk coverage by international factors with non-recourse to exporter. With respect to costs and charges, the Circular has also clarified that the costs by the Bangladeshi exporters against the payment undertaking or payment risk coverage by the international factors (along with interest and relevant charges for early payment) must not exceed 6-month USD London Interbank Offer Rate (LIBOR) plus 3.50 per cent annually (excluding normal bank charges required for such transactions).



The implementation of the Circular is surely a timely change, which will be welcomed by the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), the European Buyers Association for RMG, different RMG exporters Associations of Bangladesh especially in the garments and textile sectors. Bangladesh is an emerging market in international trade.



To be a part of this market, ICC and ADB under a joint collaboration, has arranged a global seminar on Export under Open Account Transaction of Bangladesh on October 23, 2020 wherein the Executive Director of Bangladesh Bank and the CEOs of the most leading commercial banks of Bangladesh were the panel and discussed about their strategic plans. The panel expressed their sincere appreciation to the central bank for such important regulatory guidelines, which may boost the export transaction of our country almost double.



Executive Director of Bangladesh Bank has also added that there is always room for further improvement and enactment of detailed regulations on international factoring in order to establish a much-needed legal framework for the factoring business in Bangladesh, Therefore, it is commendable that the Bangladesh Bank has taken such a timely step to formally introduce international factoring in Bangladesh in order to keep Bangladeshi exporters competitive with the global market.



Such a step will undoubtedly see a great influx of foreign remittance, which in turn will support the economy as a whole. Especially, after the COVID-19 pandemic, as the global economy and international trade continues to heal, it will be very important that Bangladeshi exporters are provided with every weapon possible to combat the global depression. A flow chart of factoring under open account transaction in export can furnish the total picture of operational process.



Concluding remarks: The Central Bank of Bangladesh is really appreciated for introducing factoring arrangement under open account export transaction. Vietnam, Cambodia, Indonesia are getting the benefits during pandemic period from open account method. Still there are some challenges in open account transactions. The Interest rate fixed, may not be workable since this type of transaction requires insurance coverage which is little bit higher.



Online Payment Gateway Service Providers (OPGSP) may be another option to accelerate repatriation of export receivables, now the limit of US$ 10,000 for export under non-physical form. Since money comes into Bangladesh and Export Policy in force is more flexible for export earnings, the export proceeds repatriation through OPPSGP may be extended for export in physical form with bulk amount subject to compliance with all AML, CFT and KCY guidelines, though the worldwide renowned OPGSP like Paypal, Payoneer, Ripple Net are operating under stick compliance of such rules and regulation strictly as international standards.

The writer is first vice president of Bank Asia Limited







