

Trump could take the high road for his legacy



The distinguished professor of history at the American University also predicted before the 2016 US presidential election that Donald Trump would be elected president and he would be impeached. Both of his predictions came true. Professor Lichtman, who has a PhD from Harvard, accurately predicted the winner of every US presidential election since 1984.



His predictions are based on 13 keys he developed jointly with Vladimir Keilis-Borok, a Russian seismologist, analyzing American presidential elections over the last 120 years. If six of the 13 keys of his election prediction model go against the incumbent president, he will lose the election. President Trump, according to Lichtman, had seven keys against him. So, Trump lost and Lichtman proved himself right once again.



However, as anticipated Donald Trump didn't concede his defeat in the election yet. Rather he claimed he won even though he didn't get 270 electoral votes required to become president. And even though the election was as usually free and fair, he brought voter fraud allegations and charges of other irregularities, especially in the mail-in ballots, without proof and ordered his lawyers to mount legal challenges.



Donald Trump has no record of accepting any kind of defeat in his life quietly and without challenge. So, even after losing his election battle against his Democratic challenger and former US Vice-President Joe Biden in both the Electoral College votes and popular votes by large margins, Trump is going ahead for an all-out legal battle against the American election system which is mostly free and fair.



The United States generally ranks highly on the overall freeness and fairness of its election system compared with other countries. In a recent report, Freedom House, a nongovernmental organization gave America 11 out of 12 points on its "electoral process scale." It covered three major areas including freeness and fairness in the elections and the survey did address this vital question: "Is the vote count transparent, and is it reported honestly with the official results made public?"



But, Americans aren't so surprised by the move of President Donald Trump after losing a free and fair presidential election in the country. In fact, he himself indicated on several occasions that this kind of situation may happen in America if he loses election. Reporters representing various US media outlets repeatedly asked him and his surrogates whether or not he would accept election results if he lost, but they avoided a direct answer and simply said: "We will see what happens."



"Trump Won't Go Quietly," wrote America's well-regarded The Atlantic magazine on November 9. However, the magazine also wrote: "Come noon on January 20, he will no longer be the president of the United States." Terry McAuliffe, former Virginia governor and former chairman of Democratic National Committee said on CNN's Don Lemon Show on November 10 that "Trump is unable to accept the fact that he is a one-term president."



According to the latest election results, former US Vice-President Joe Biden has won 279 Electoral College votes while President Donald Trump has won 217. Among the popular votes, Joe Biden has got 77,320,403 votes while Donald Trump has got 72,221,129 votes. Almost all votes have been counted in every state of America and the margins are considerably high in both Electoral College votes and popular votes between Biden and Trump.



Americans have spoken and Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are clear winners in the 2020 US election. This is the fact and that's why some Republicans have already acknowledged the victory of the Democratic candidates. But Trump isn't ready yet to accept the election results and president-elect Joe Biden called his refusal to concede defeat "an embarrassment." "We are beginning our transition. We are well underway. We are putting together our administration and nothing can stop it," Biden said.



Even though the election was free, fair and transparent, the Trump team continues to cast doubt about its integrity. Now that Trump has lost the election, his campaign as anticipated by many people is going forward to launch a legal fight against the election verdicts. But without concrete proof of voter fraud and election irregularities--let alone a considerable margin of votes between two contestants--it would be extremely difficult for any court to overturn the election results.



World leaders including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, German Chancellor Angela Markel, French President Emmanuel Macron and Ireland's Prime Minister Micheal Martin have already congratulated Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on their victory in the election. However, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro haven't yet congratulated the just-elected president and vice-president of America.



Over the last several decades, only two U.S. presidential elections generated extraordinary interest not only within America but all over the world. The first one was that of Barack Obama in 2008 and then this one of his former Vice-President Joe Biden. In 2008, the whole world watched the election passionately as there was a real possibility for America to have its first Black president. This year's election also created a global enthusiasm as an unpopular president both domestically and globally was facing his re-election.



When Barack Obama announced his candidacy in 2008, many thought Americans were not ready then to elect a Black president in a country with over 76 percent White population. Some remarked that it was possible only in a fairy tale. But Americans switched the impossibility into a massive possibility and elected Barack Obama as the first Black president of America with a landslide. In this year's election, popularity of Joe Biden triumphed over Donald Trump's unpopularity and America made another history by electing the first woman vice-president.



On the victory nights of both presidents-elect--Barack Obama and Joe Biden--cities across America including the nation's capital erupted in spontaneous celebrations and the singing and dancing on the streets continued all night long. On the night of Barack Obama's election, Jesse Jackson, American civil rights leader and Oprah Winfrey, celebrity and popular talk show host, wept openly in excessive joy and told media that they thought they would never see this day in their lifetime. "America is a country where everything is possible," they both said echoing each other's sentiment.



The same scene repeated last Saturday-the 4th day after the election-when Joe Biden received Pennsylvania's 20 electoral votes and crossed the threshold of 270 and became the president-elect beating Donald Trump. Celebrations began almost instantly across America which never happened on the night of Hillary Clinton's defeat and Donald Trump's election victory in 2016. "There was a pin-drop silence on Trump's victory night in Times Square," recalled a pediatric doctor who also cried in joy like Oprah Winfrey and said: "I am so glad that Kamala Harris is elected our vice-president." "She is one of us," she told CNN standing among a jubilant crowd on the victory night of Biden-Harris in New York's Times Square.



After exhausting all legal options, Trump will have no choice but to accept the election results and acknowledge the reality. However, it would be much better for himself as well as America if he would concede defeat gracefully and congratulate Joe Biden on his election victory. In doing so, Trump could take the high road following his predecessors which would be good for his legacy as well.

The writer is a Toronto-based journalist who also writes for the Toronto Sun and Canada's Postmedia Network







