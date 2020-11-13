Journalist among ten people contract corona in two districts

Ten more people including a journalist were infected with coronavirus in two districts- Bhola and Sirajganj, in two days.

BHOLA: Eight persons including a physician tested positive for coronavirus in the district in two days.

Seven more persons have contracted the virus here in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 837 in the district.

Civil surgeon's office sources confirmed the information on Thursday morning.

Of the newly infected persons, six are in Sadar and one in Borhanuddin upazilas.

Among the total infected, 751 people have, so far, recovered from the virus while eight died of it and 40 died with the virus symptoms in the district.

On the other hand, Residential Medical Officer (RMO) of Lalmohan Upazila Health Complex Dr Md Shahidul Islam tested positive for the virus.

As he was suffering with the virus symptoms, his sample was collected and sent for test on November 5.

The report came in hand where he was found positive for the virus.

RMO Dr Shahidul is now undergoing treatment at his home.

With him, a total of 68 people have, so far, been infected with the virus in the upazila.

Of them, 65 people have recovered from the virus while two died of it in the upazila.

SIRAJGANJ: Journalist Ashok Banarjee and his wife tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday.

Ashok Banarjee is the district correspondent of the Daily Observer.

Earlier, both of them gave their samples to Sirajganj Shaheed M Monsur Ali Medical College Hospital on November 8 for coronavirus test.

The result came in hand on Tuesday where both of them were found positive for the virus.