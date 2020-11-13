Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 13 November, 2020, 7:54 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Journalist among ten people contract corona in two districts

Published : Friday, 13 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 9
Our Correspondents

Ten more people including a journalist were infected with coronavirus in two districts- Bhola and Sirajganj, in two days.
BHOLA: Eight persons including a physician tested positive for coronavirus in the district in two days.
Seven more persons have contracted the virus here in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 837 in the district.
Civil surgeon's office sources confirmed the information on Thursday morning.
Of the newly infected persons, six are in Sadar and one in Borhanuddin upazilas.
Among the total infected, 751 people have, so far, recovered from the virus while eight died of it and 40 died with the virus symptoms in the district.
On the other hand, Residential Medical Officer (RMO) of Lalmohan Upazila Health Complex Dr Md Shahidul Islam tested positive for the virus.
As he was suffering with the virus symptoms, his sample was collected and sent for test on November 5.
The report came in hand where he was found positive for the virus.
RMO Dr Shahidul is now undergoing treatment at his home.
With him, a total of 68 people have, so far, been infected with the virus in the upazila.
Of them, 65 people have recovered from the virus while two died of it in the upazila.
SIRAJGANJ: Journalist Ashok Banarjee and his wife tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday.
Ashok Banarjee is the district correspondent of the Daily Observer.
Earlier, both of them gave their samples to Sirajganj Shaheed M Monsur Ali Medical College Hospital on November 8 for coronavirus test.
The result came in hand on Tuesday where both of them were found positive for the virus.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Journalist among ten people contract corona in two districts
Four unnatural deaths in three districts
Three persons jailed in two districts
Rights & Sight for Children under its Sun Child Sponsorship Programme
Old Rosona loses her house at Daulatkhan
Food items being sold in unhygienic environment in Rajshahi
Newly appointed Khulna Metropolitan Police Commissioner Masudur Rahman
Obituary


Latest News
Police cordon off BNP central office
Buses set ablaze to divert attention from vote rigging: Fakhrul
People may be tired, but coronavirus is not tired: WHO chief
Canada-UK trade deal could be done by year end: Trudeau
Pfizer CEO sold $5.6 million in stock on day of vaccine announcement
Australia to prosecute troops for war crimes in Afghanistan
AL candidate wins Sirajganj-1 by polls
Quality of by-polls falls further from 11th national elections: Talukdar
Quader says TIB’s study partial, politically motivated
Foundation stone of Bangabandhu rail bridge to be laid down on Nov 29
Most Read News
5 buses catch fire in Dhaka's 4 spots
Closure of educational institutions extended till December 19
Dhaka-18 and Sirajganj-1 by-polls underway peacefully
Arson attack in Dhaka; 7 buses torched
Malaysia to legalise undocumented foreign workers
DU student rape case verdict Nov 19
Actor Azizul Hakim, family test COVID-19 positive
US needs to learn from Bangladesh polls: CEC
Communal strife: Time for stern action
China company to build garbage-based power plant in Dhaka
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft