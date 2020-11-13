Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 13 November, 2020, 7:54 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Four unnatural deaths in three districts

Published : Friday, 13 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Our Correspondents

Four persons including two sisters died in separate unnatural incidents in three districts- Manikganj, Joypurhat and Panchagarh, in two days.
MANIKGANJ: An unknown boy died after he fell from the eighth storey of Manikganj General Hospital in the district town on Wednesday.
Superintendent of the hospital Dr Arshad Ullah said the boy, aged about 12, died due to head injuries.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sadar Police Station (PS) Akbar Ali Khan said investigation is underway to find out the reason behind the death.
JOYPURHAT: A brick kiln worker was killed when loose soil fell on him inside a brick kiln premise in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.
Deceased Bandhan Pahan, 20, was the son of Bagen Pahan of Belaamla Village in the upazila.
Joypurhat Sadar PS OC Alamgir Jahan said the youth was working in the kiln in the morning. Suddenly, a huge quantity of loose soil collapsed on him, leaving him seriously injured.
He was rescued and rushed to Joypurhat Adhunik Hospital, where he was declared dead, the OC added.
BODA, PANCHAGARH: Failing to endure the shock of their mother's death, two sisters also died within few hours in Boda Upazila of the district on Tuesday.
Local sources said Panchami Bewa died at the age of 90 at her house in Khalifapur area in the morning.
Hearing the death news, her six daughters came to see her body for the last time. Panchami's grief-stricken eldest daughter Sarojini Bala and youngest Chaity Rani fell unconscious in the evening, and later they died on the way to a local hospital.
Sadar Hospital Residential Medical Officer Rakibul Alam said the siblings were brought dead to the hospital.
Relatives said the siblings had been suffering from heart ailments. They might have died due to cardiac arrest.
Member of Ward No. 5 under Chandanbari Union Parishad Jakaria Habib confirmed the matter.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Journalist among ten people contract corona in two districts
Four unnatural deaths in three districts
Three persons jailed in two districts
Rights & Sight for Children under its Sun Child Sponsorship Programme
Old Rosona loses her house at Daulatkhan
Food items being sold in unhygienic environment in Rajshahi
Newly appointed Khulna Metropolitan Police Commissioner Masudur Rahman
Obituary


Latest News
Police cordon off BNP central office
Buses set ablaze to divert attention from vote rigging: Fakhrul
People may be tired, but coronavirus is not tired: WHO chief
Canada-UK trade deal could be done by year end: Trudeau
Pfizer CEO sold $5.6 million in stock on day of vaccine announcement
Australia to prosecute troops for war crimes in Afghanistan
AL candidate wins Sirajganj-1 by polls
Quality of by-polls falls further from 11th national elections: Talukdar
Quader says TIB’s study partial, politically motivated
Foundation stone of Bangabandhu rail bridge to be laid down on Nov 29
Most Read News
5 buses catch fire in Dhaka's 4 spots
Closure of educational institutions extended till December 19
Dhaka-18 and Sirajganj-1 by-polls underway peacefully
Arson attack in Dhaka; 7 buses torched
Malaysia to legalise undocumented foreign workers
DU student rape case verdict Nov 19
Actor Azizul Hakim, family test COVID-19 positive
US needs to learn from Bangladesh polls: CEC
Communal strife: Time for stern action
China company to build garbage-based power plant in Dhaka
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft