Four unnatural deaths in three districts

Four persons including two sisters died in separate unnatural incidents in three districts- Manikganj, Joypurhat and Panchagarh, in two days.

MANIKGANJ: An unknown boy died after he fell from the eighth storey of Manikganj General Hospital in the district town on Wednesday.

Superintendent of the hospital Dr Arshad Ullah said the boy, aged about 12, died due to head injuries.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sadar Police Station (PS) Akbar Ali Khan said investigation is underway to find out the reason behind the death.

JOYPURHAT: A brick kiln worker was killed when loose soil fell on him inside a brick kiln premise in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

Deceased Bandhan Pahan, 20, was the son of Bagen Pahan of Belaamla Village in the upazila.

Joypurhat Sadar PS OC Alamgir Jahan said the youth was working in the kiln in the morning. Suddenly, a huge quantity of loose soil collapsed on him, leaving him seriously injured.

He was rescued and rushed to Joypurhat Adhunik Hospital, where he was declared dead, the OC added.

BODA, PANCHAGARH: Failing to endure the shock of their mother's death, two sisters also died within few hours in Boda Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

Local sources said Panchami Bewa died at the age of 90 at her house in Khalifapur area in the morning.

Hearing the death news, her six daughters came to see her body for the last time. Panchami's grief-stricken eldest daughter Sarojini Bala and youngest Chaity Rani fell unconscious in the evening, and later they died on the way to a local hospital.

Sadar Hospital Residential Medical Officer Rakibul Alam said the siblings were brought dead to the hospital.

Relatives said the siblings had been suffering from heart ailments. They might have died due to cardiac arrest.

Member of Ward No. 5 under Chandanbari Union Parishad Jakaria Habib confirmed the matter.







