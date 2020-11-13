Three persons jailed in two districts

Separate mobile courts in two districts- Mymensingh and Pirojpur, sentenced three persons to jail in different terms for taking and selling drugs in three days.

GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH: A mobile court in Gouripur Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon sentenced two drug takers to different jail terms.

They are Md Hannan Mia, 26, and Gouranga Bishwasharma, 55.

A team of the Department of Narcotics Control conducted separate drives in different areas of Gouripur Upazila and detained them while taking yaba tablets and hemp.

Later, a mobile court led by Upazila Nirbahi Officer and Executive Magistrate Hasan Maruf Rahat handed down the judgment.

KAWKHALI, PIROJPUR: A mobile court here on Monday afternoon sentenced a drug peddler to three-month jail.

Jailed Md Sanwar Sentu, 40, is a resident of Dakkhin Bazaar area in the upazila.

A team of Anti-Narcotics Department raided the area and detained him along with hemp.

Later, a mobile court led by the Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) and Executive Magistrate Jannat Ara Tithi handed down the judgment.





