Friday, 13 November, 2020, 7:54 AM
Home Countryside

Three persons jailed in two districts

Published : Friday, 13 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Our Correspondents

Separate mobile courts in two districts- Mymensingh and Pirojpur, sentenced three persons to jail in different terms for taking and selling drugs in three days.  
GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH: A mobile court in Gouripur Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon sentenced two drug takers to different jail terms.
They are Md Hannan Mia, 26, and Gouranga Bishwasharma, 55.
A team of the Department of Narcotics Control conducted separate drives in different areas of Gouripur Upazila and detained them while taking yaba tablets and hemp.
Later, a mobile court led by Upazila Nirbahi Officer and Executive Magistrate Hasan Maruf Rahat handed down the judgment.
KAWKHALI, PIROJPUR: A mobile court here on Monday afternoon sentenced a drug peddler to three-month jail.
Jailed Md Sanwar Sentu, 40, is a resident of Dakkhin Bazaar area in the upazila.
A team of Anti-Narcotics Department raided the area and detained him along with hemp.
Later, a mobile court led by the Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) and Executive Magistrate Jannat Ara Tithi handed down the judgment.


