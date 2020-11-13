Old Rosona loses her house at Daulatkhan

DAULATKHAN, BHOLA, Nov 12: Rosona Begum, 60, wife of Khorshed Alam of Ward No. 3 under Daulatkhan Municipality of the district, has lost her house in the recent storm.

Khorshed Alam is old and sick. They have three sons and one daughter.

Their three sons are married and they are residing separately with own families. Their only daughter Shefali Begum was abandoned by her husband after few years of marriage. The sons hardly take care of their parents.

Her husband Khorshed Alam got infected by piles two years back. Their daughter Shefali Begum, abandoned by her husband, took charge of the family.

Shefali works in different houses as maid. The family runs on her income.

Life in Daulatkhan got jeopardised due to incessant rainfall. On a recent Friday morning, Rosona Begum, her husband and daughter Shefali Begum were in the house. They were cooking. Suddenly a gusty wind caused an adjacent rain tree collapse on the house, vandalising it.

Rosona Begum said her husband would run the family on begging. He has been suffering from piles for the last two years.

"We cannot bear his treatment cost. Presently, we are surviving on the income of daughter Shefali Begum," she pointed out.

She also said, "On Thursday night, we were sleeping. On Friday morning, I was busy in cooking. Suddenly a gusty wind hit the rain tree, and it fell on my house."

Old Rosona Begum, Khorshed Alam, daughter Shefali Begum, granddaughter Minara and her husband Sharif got trapped inside the house.

Hearing their screams, neighbours came to rescue. At present, the family is passing days in utter hardship.

On information, Upazila Juba League leader Hasan Mahmud gave 20 kg rice to the family.

Locals said, few days back, Rosona's family asked owner of the rain tree Siraj to fell the branches of the tree. If the branches of the tree would be cut, the tree would not collapse on her house.

They think if all come to her help, they will get back the house.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer (Additional In-charge) Mohammad Zillur Rahman could not be reached for comment in this connection despite repeated calls to his mobile phone.







