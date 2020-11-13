Video
Food items being sold in unhygienic environment in Rajshahi

Published : Friday, 13 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Nov 12: Numerous shops are selling different food items in an unhygienic condition in the city.
Taking such food, common people and children are facing health risks.
Though this reckless food business has been going on for long, no administrative overseeing or campaign has been noticed.
A recent visit found such food shops on footpath in different areas of the city. The food menu of such shops included rice, fish, meat, singara, bread, shik kebab, halim and fuchka.
Such food shops were found in front of the emergency department of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital. Without maintaining social distancing, such food items are being served.
Along the roadside of Boro Masjid in Zero Point area of the city, singara and puri are being sold. Amid corona, these shops remained suspended for few days. But after the lockdown period, these resumed their businesses.
Asked, one food seller Zonet said, "I have been doing this business for the last 26 to 27 years. But none said anything about environment." He claimed his food quality is good.
Rajshahi City Corporation Chief Health Officer Dr FAM Anjuman Ara Begum said, "We have taken different measures to control the quality of such food items. Awareness leaflets have been distributed among such footpath hotels through the public representatives."
Campaigns were conducted in different times, but these resume activities after two to three days, he pointed out.
He also said, before corona, several steps were taken, but these could not be implemented due to the corona pandemic.
"Now corona situation has been normal by a bit. We will conduct campaign again," he assured.


