DAULATPUR, KUSHTIA, Nov 12: Tahurunnesa Chowdhury, mother of former lawmaker Rezaul Haque Chowdhury of Daulatpur Upazila in the district, died of old age complications at Square Hospital in Dhaka about 1:30pm on Wednesday. She was 92.

Her namaz-e-janaja was held on Sonaikandi Pashchimpara Madrasa field on Thursday morning.

She left six sons, five daughters and a host of relatives behind to mourn her death.