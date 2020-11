BOGURA, Nov 12: A schoolgirl has been saved from early marriage in Adamdighi Upazila of the district.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) and Executive Magistrate Mahbuba Haque stopped the marriage of Afia Khatun, a ninth grader of Adamdighi Girls School and College and daughter of Rais Uddin of Chhoto Akhira Village, after conducting a drive there on Wednesday.