5,100 farmers to get incentives in Pirojpur

PIROJPUR, Nov 12: Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) has taken a programme to distribute agro-incentives worth about Tk 61,99,600 among 5,100 farmers of the district this winter season.

DAE Deputy Director (DD) Chinmoy Roy said agricultural production maximising is the main objective of the programme.

The programme will cover 1,000 Boro, 2,000 sunflower, 100 wheat, 300 mustard, 1,100 mung bean, 500 maize, and 100 peanut farmers.

The DD also said, each Boro and sunflower farmer will get one kg of hybrid seeds, 10 kg of Di-Ammonium Phosphate (DAP) and 10 kg of Muriate of Potash (MOP) fertilisers each; each mung bean farmer 5 kg of seeds, 10 kg of DAP and 5 kg of MOP; each maize farmer 2 kg of high breed seeds, 20 kg of DAP and 10 kg of MOP, each wheat farmer 20 kg of seeds, 10 kg of DAP and 10 kg of MOP; each mustard farmer one kg of seeds, 10 kg of DAP and 10 kg of MOP; and each peanut farmer 10 kg of seeds, 10 kg of DAP and 10 kg of MOP fertilisers this season.



