Orientation for SWAPNO project beneficiaries held in Gaibandha

GAIBANDHA, Nov 12: A two-day long pre-job orientation for the beneficiaries of a project was held at the hall room of Fulchhari Model Primary School under Fulchhari Upazila of the district on Thursday.

Strengthening Women's Ability for Productive New Opportunities (SWAPNO) project arranged the training with the financial support of marico, Sweden and UNDP.

The objective of the training was to brief the participants about the job and job related rules and job environment and other discipline so that they could serve at the respective firm properly.

Office sources said, a memorandum of understanding (MOU) was held between the officials of the SWAPNO project and the officials of Centre of Excellence for Leather Skill Bangladesh Limited (COEL). As per the MOU, the officials of COEL would conduct the training sessions for the female beneficiaries of the project.

After completing the need-based training successfully, the trainees would be provided with jobs at the Apex Footwear Limited with reasonable salary.

As the objective of the SWAPNO project is to involve the project beneficiaries in income generating activities, the officials of the project had taken up initiative to provide jobs to the project beneficiaries after imparting them training on the work of the firm.

As the project beneficiaries have no idea about job, they are being imparted training on job and job related rules for the first time; then they would be trained up and skilled on different vocational trades under Bangladesh Technical Board, Dhaka.

As per the project profile, the pre job orientation ended at the school of the upazila on Thursday.

On Wednesday Gazaria Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Md Shamsul Alam formally inaugurated the orientation as chief guest.

District Manager of SWAPNO project Md Zahidul Haque, Project Coordinator Md Dulal Karim and representative of COEL Md Imran also spoke at the inaugural ceremony of the orientation, among others.

The speakers in their speeches urged the trainees to be more serious and punctual to acquire the knowledge from the training and apply it in their jobs.

Enterprise Development and Employment Specialist of UNDP G F Rabbani said pre-job workshop has been organised to rebuild their confidence and feel them empowered as they can get decision about the employment in formal sector.

UP Chairman Md Shamsul Haque said training makes a man perfect and well equipped to do the service smoothly; so he asked the trainees to complete it and other trainings successfully for being self-dependent economically and help build happy and prosperous country.

A two-day long training on the subject also began at Saghata Upazila on Thursday morning through the active participation of 40 project beneficiaries, sources said.

A total of 80 female beneficiaries of the project took part in the orientation from the two upazilas, sources added.

District Manager of the project Zahidul Haque told The Daily Observer that Fulchhari and Shaghata upazilas of the district had been brought under the project being implemented by local government bodies in partnership with a local NGO Gana Unnayan Kendra.





