2 get life term for murder

PIROJPUR, Nov 12: A court here on Tuesday sentenced two persons including a woman to life-term in jail for killing a fish trader.

District and Sessions Judge Mohammad Mohiduzzman also fined each Tk 20,000.

The convicts are Rahima Begum, 32, daughter of Safed Ali Molla of Char Tengrakhali Village in Kochua Upazila of Bagerhat, and Md Mahabur Rahman Sardar, 38, son of Asraf Ali Sardar alias Asu Sadar of Juzkhola Village under Sikder Mollick Union in Pirojpur Sadar Upazila.

As per the case, Md Nazrul Islam Hawlader, 50, a local fish trader and son of Kader Hawlader of Porgola Village under Kadamtala Union in Sadar Upazila, went missing on January 22, 2016. Later, he was found dead in Bagmara area of the upazila on January 30. The deceased's wife Parvin Akhter lodged a murder case on January 31 in this connection.