

Both sides of Dhamoirhat road turn risky

People are suffering much for mud on the road. Every day, many vehicles get stuck in the mud, snapping traffic movement.

Locals demanded immediate steps to ease their sufferings.

Sources said the strengthening and the surfacing of 11.605-km road from Amaitara intersection to Mongolbari Bazaar of the Naogaon-Dhamoirhat-Joypurhat Regional Highway were finished in the end of last Ramadan. Besides, a new 905-metre-long drain was also built on the roadsides.

Under the supervision of Roads and Highway Department (RHD) in Naogaon, a company Aminul Haque Private Limited conducted the development work at about Tk 18 crore.

During the work, loose earth was dropped on the roadsides. Mainly along the road stretch from Amaitara to Purba Bazaar Petrol Pump, loose earth, lifted from pond, was dumped.

Despite repeated requests by locals asking to drop sandy earth, contractor and authorities did not heed it at all.

Presently, the entire road has turned muddy and deplorable. The depth of the mud is about one foot.

Both commuters and vehicles are suffering much for this unplanned work. Once a vehicle gets stuck on the road, it is very difficult to lift it. Such incident is occurring almost every day.

In this situation, different vehicles are being compelled to drop and board passengers standing on the road. Besides, trucks parked on road are loading and unloading goods as well.

Very often, the trucks get stuck on the road when they give side to other vehicles coming from opposite direction, causing traffic jam.

Trader Md Faisal of T&T Bazaar in the upazila said, ignoring people's demand, the clay was not removed, rather brickbats were dumped on the road.

Executive Engineer of Naogaon RHD Mohammad Hamidul Haque said it is the norm that after constructing the main road, its sides shall be filled with earth. Excessive rain has caused the muddiness.

He also said as the spot is located within municipality range, so it is their jurisdiction to solve the problem.





