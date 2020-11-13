Video
$500m for vaccine access

Published : Friday, 13 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

PARIS, Nov 12: Several countries and foundations are set to pledge more than $500 million on Thursday for a global pool aimed at ensuring equitable access to coronavirus tests, treatment and vaccines for all nations, organisers of a French forum said.
The third edition of the Paris Peace Forum, which seeks to address governance issues with concrete projects, takes place Thursday and Friday in the French capital and is dedicated to finding ways to ease and get out of the Covid-19 pandemic.
It also comes just days after American pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech reported highly promising results for their vaccine candidate, raising hopes globally.    -AFP



