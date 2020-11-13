Video
Friday, 13 November, 2020
GOP now have 50 Senate seats

Published : Friday, 13 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

WASHINGTON, Nov 12: President Donald Trump's Republican Party won another seat in the US Senate on Wednesday, with a victory in Alaska that puts it one vote away from a majority in the upper house of Congress.
Incumbent Dan Sullivan was easily reelected with more than 57 percent of the vote, according to CNN and NBC television projections.
His victory confirms the strong performance of the Republican Party in the congressional elections, which were held on November 3 at the same time as the presidential election won by Democrat Joe Biden.
The Republicans now have 50 seats, compared to 48 for the Democrats in the 100-seat Senate. Two seats are still to be filled in runoffs scheduled for January 5 in the southern state of Georgia.
The Democrats would have to win both seats to catch up with the Republicans and give Biden more room to implement his policies. It would then be Vice President Kamala Harris's voice that would decide the tie in a 50-50 vote in her role as president of the Senate.    -AFP


