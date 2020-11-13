Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 13 November, 2020, 7:52 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Bahrain’s crown prince appointed new prime minister

Published : Friday, 13 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

MANAMA, Nov 12: Bahrain's crown prince, Sheikh Salman bin Hamad al-Khalifa, was appointed prime minister on Wednesday after the death of his great uncle, who had held the post since independence in 1971.
Prince Khalifa bin Salman al-Khalifa, the world's longest-serving prime minister, died at the age of 84 while undergoing medical treatment in the United States, state media announced.
Prince Khalifa was a controversial figure during his five decades in office, accused of opposing reforms and cracking down on activists. He was also deeply unpopular with the Sunni-ruled kingdom's Shiite population.
When Shiite-led protesters occupied Manama's Pearl Square for a month in 2011, before being driven out by Saudi-backed security forces, their main demand was for Prince Khalifa to step down.
His successor, who is from a new generation of Western-educated Gulf leaders, has instead tried to build bridges with opponents.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
$500m for vaccine access
Shots fired at Saudi embassy
GOP now have 50 Senate seats
Saudi king urges world for ‘firm stance’ against Iran
Bahrain’s crown prince appointed new prime minister
Armenia detains critics of Karabakh peace deal
India-China escalation ‘can be misused by other players’: Russia
Biden reassures Asian allies on defence commitments


Latest News
Police cordon off BNP central office
Buses set ablaze to divert attention from vote rigging: Fakhrul
People may be tired, but coronavirus is not tired: WHO chief
Canada-UK trade deal could be done by year end: Trudeau
Pfizer CEO sold $5.6 million in stock on day of vaccine announcement
Australia to prosecute troops for war crimes in Afghanistan
AL candidate wins Sirajganj-1 by polls
Quality of by-polls falls further from 11th national elections: Talukdar
Quader says TIB’s study partial, politically motivated
Foundation stone of Bangabandhu rail bridge to be laid down on Nov 29
Most Read News
5 buses catch fire in Dhaka's 4 spots
Closure of educational institutions extended till December 19
Dhaka-18 and Sirajganj-1 by-polls underway peacefully
Arson attack in Dhaka; 7 buses torched
Malaysia to legalise undocumented foreign workers
DU student rape case verdict Nov 19
Actor Azizul Hakim, family test COVID-19 positive
US needs to learn from Bangladesh polls: CEC
Communal strife: Time for stern action
China company to build garbage-based power plant in Dhaka
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft