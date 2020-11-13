Bahrain’s crown prince appointed new prime minister

MANAMA, Nov 12: Bahrain's crown prince, Sheikh Salman bin Hamad al-Khalifa, was appointed prime minister on Wednesday after the death of his great uncle, who had held the post since independence in 1971.

Prince Khalifa bin Salman al-Khalifa, the world's longest-serving prime minister, died at the age of 84 while undergoing medical treatment in the United States, state media announced.

Prince Khalifa was a controversial figure during his five decades in office, accused of opposing reforms and cracking down on activists. He was also deeply unpopular with the Sunni-ruled kingdom's Shiite population.

When Shiite-led protesters occupied Manama's Pearl Square for a month in 2011, before being driven out by Saudi-backed security forces, their main demand was for Prince Khalifa to step down.

His successor, who is from a new generation of Western-educated Gulf leaders, has instead tried to build bridges with opponents. -AFP







