Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 13 November, 2020, 7:52 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Armenia detains critics of Karabakh peace deal

Published : Friday, 13 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

YEREVAN, Nov 12: Armenia on Thursday arrested 10 leading opposition figures for violently protesting against a Russian-brokered peace deal that ended weeks of fighting with Azerbaijan and sparked fury with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
Prosecutors announced the arrests hours ahead of a fresh demonstration called by the opposition against the accord that sees Armenia give up swathes of disputed territory in Nagorno-Karabkh to their long-standing foe.
The 10 politicians face up to a decade behind bars for their role in "illegal violent mass disorder", prosecutors said in a statement, after protesters stormed and ransacked government buildings on Tuesday over Pashinyan's agreement to end the fighting.
"We consider this to be an act of political persecution," said Lilit Galstyan from the opposition Dashnaktsutyun party, which saw at least two of its members detained.
"This government has no moral right to stay in power."
Earlier this week, Pashinyan accused the protesters who overran government buildings of being controlled by "oligarchs who were looting our army, our soldiers, our country for 20 years".
The 45-year-old former newspaper editor, who swept to power in 2018 promising to root out endemic corruption, denounced the demonstrators for stirring up unrest when security services were on the frontlines.
At a protest in Yerevan on Wednesday police hauled off 135 people at a rally against the peace deal in front of the government headquarters where demonstrators were calling Pashinyan a "traitor".    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
$500m for vaccine access
Shots fired at Saudi embassy
GOP now have 50 Senate seats
Saudi king urges world for ‘firm stance’ against Iran
Bahrain’s crown prince appointed new prime minister
Armenia detains critics of Karabakh peace deal
India-China escalation ‘can be misused by other players’: Russia
Biden reassures Asian allies on defence commitments


Latest News
Police cordon off BNP central office
Buses set ablaze to divert attention from vote rigging: Fakhrul
People may be tired, but coronavirus is not tired: WHO chief
Canada-UK trade deal could be done by year end: Trudeau
Pfizer CEO sold $5.6 million in stock on day of vaccine announcement
Australia to prosecute troops for war crimes in Afghanistan
AL candidate wins Sirajganj-1 by polls
Quality of by-polls falls further from 11th national elections: Talukdar
Quader says TIB’s study partial, politically motivated
Foundation stone of Bangabandhu rail bridge to be laid down on Nov 29
Most Read News
5 buses catch fire in Dhaka's 4 spots
Closure of educational institutions extended till December 19
Dhaka-18 and Sirajganj-1 by-polls underway peacefully
Arson attack in Dhaka; 7 buses torched
Malaysia to legalise undocumented foreign workers
DU student rape case verdict Nov 19
Actor Azizul Hakim, family test COVID-19 positive
US needs to learn from Bangladesh polls: CEC
Communal strife: Time for stern action
China company to build garbage-based power plant in Dhaka
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft