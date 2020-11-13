Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 13 November, 2020, 7:52 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

India-China escalation ‘can be misused by other players’: Russia

Published : Friday, 13 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28

NEW DELHI, Nov 12: Russia on Thursday said any escalation in the border tension between India and China amid the global turbulence and unpredictability would further trigger regional instability in Eurasia, and the friction can be misused by other players in their geo-political purpose.
At an online media briefing, Russian Deputy Chief of Mission Roman Babushkin said Russia is "naturally concerned" over the tensions between the two Asian powers, noting that it was "very important" for both the countries to engage more in "constructive dialogue".
Referring to both India and China being members of the SCO and BRICS groupings, Babushkin said respectful dialogue is a main tool when it comes to cooperation in the framework of multilateral platforms.
"It is clear that amid global turbulence and unpredictability, escalation between India and China would further affect regional instability in our common home Eurasia. The escalation we are witnessing can be misused by other players in their geo-political purposes," he said.
"We feel it is very important to encourage both our friendly Asian countries to be more engaged in constructive dialogue. Recent news about their commitment to exercise restraint and continue communication through diplomatic and military channels to remove tensions are absolutely welcoming developments," he added. India and China are locked in a bitter border standoff in eastern Ladakh for over six months. Both sides are now working on proposals on disengagement of troops from the high-altitude region.
The Eurasian region has also been witnessing turmoil in the last few months primarily due to rising cases of coronavirus and tense relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the Nagorno-Karabakh region.
"Russia remains in a unique position since it has special strategic relations with both India and China and these relationships are independent in nature.    -PTI


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
$500m for vaccine access
Shots fired at Saudi embassy
GOP now have 50 Senate seats
Saudi king urges world for ‘firm stance’ against Iran
Bahrain’s crown prince appointed new prime minister
Armenia detains critics of Karabakh peace deal
India-China escalation ‘can be misused by other players’: Russia
Biden reassures Asian allies on defence commitments


Latest News
Police cordon off BNP central office
Buses set ablaze to divert attention from vote rigging: Fakhrul
People may be tired, but coronavirus is not tired: WHO chief
Canada-UK trade deal could be done by year end: Trudeau
Pfizer CEO sold $5.6 million in stock on day of vaccine announcement
Australia to prosecute troops for war crimes in Afghanistan
AL candidate wins Sirajganj-1 by polls
Quality of by-polls falls further from 11th national elections: Talukdar
Quader says TIB’s study partial, politically motivated
Foundation stone of Bangabandhu rail bridge to be laid down on Nov 29
Most Read News
5 buses catch fire in Dhaka's 4 spots
Closure of educational institutions extended till December 19
Dhaka-18 and Sirajganj-1 by-polls underway peacefully
Arson attack in Dhaka; 7 buses torched
Malaysia to legalise undocumented foreign workers
DU student rape case verdict Nov 19
Actor Azizul Hakim, family test COVID-19 positive
US needs to learn from Bangladesh polls: CEC
Communal strife: Time for stern action
China company to build garbage-based power plant in Dhaka
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft